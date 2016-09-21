29 New York Restaurants in 5 Days: An Expat’s Food Marathon

When my friend Parisian chef Daniel Rose was getting ready to open Le Coucou in NYC, I realized I had a great excuse to return after a long absence and eat my way through the city. Since I refuse to waste any meals, I tapped my chef and food industry crew for tips on where to eat. We have a trick for finding places that work for us: When the wine lists are unapologetic in featuring small producers with little to no chemical intervention and the place has a convivial vibe, without question, the products are also seasonal and fresh. With this as a given, my only request was to skip “big” meals so I could speed date as many places as possible in five days. Et Voila! Within hours I had an over-the-top eating-and-drinking road map to NYC. Once on the ground, chef, wine director and restaurateur friends personally led me directly to their favorite local spots on the following food marathon from Soho to Brooklyn. NYC, you brought it, Merci—Wendy Lyn, Paris Is My Kitchen