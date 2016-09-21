29 New York Restaurants in 5 Days: An Expat’s Food Marathon
Restaurant and natural wine-obsessed Wendy Lyn—who shares her black book of addresses on Paris Is My Kitchen is best known as the "Insider's Insider" for her hard-won access to the international culinary community from working as a PR and restaurant consultant for the most notable chefs in the world. From conceptualizing restaurants to launching the first US Michelin Guide in NYC, she globetrots a staggering 200+ days a year while squeezing in time to take her industry friends on over-the-top day trips (lunch in Venice anyone?). Originally from the Deep South, Wendy’s favorite food city is Paris, where her high regard for French food and her Southern enthusiasm have endeared her to top chefs and culinary pros. She doesn't even think of traveling without their recommendations.