Attention! Regardez Le Chef's Table Season 3 Ce Weekend

© Lucie Cipolla/Netflix

Netflix debuts four new episodes of the Emmy-nominated series, and they're all in French.

Danica Lo
September 02, 2016

Go ahead and cancel your weekend plans because the third season of Chef's Table lands on Netflix today. This time around the four-episode series will be in French (ugh, subtitles, it's like reading an ebook, amirite? Kidding, kidding.). That's because all four chefs profiled this time around are French: Alain Passard of L'Arpège, Adeline Grattard of Yam'Tcha, Alexandre Couillon of La Marine and Michel Troisgros of Maison Troisgros. They were all filmed in their natural habitats (highly-acclaimed restaurants) in the fall of 2015.

"I just want to show the world that we exist," Alexandre Couillon says in the trailer. "Noirmoutier was a gastronomic wasteland," he says of the island on which his restaurant, La Marine, is situated. "This was our chance to build something different."

The Emmy-nominated Chef's Table has previously profiled 12 chefs over the course of two seasons: Massimo Bottura of Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy; Dan Barber of Blue Hill Restaurant and Stone Barns in New York; France Mallmann of El Restaurante Patagonia Sur in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Niki Nakayama of N/Naka Restaurant in Los Angeles; Ben Shewry of Attica in Melbourne, Australia; Magnus Nilsson of Faviken in Jarpen, Sweden; Grant Achatz of Alinea, Next, and The Aviary in Chicago; Alex Atala of D.O.M. in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn in San Francisco; Enrique Olvera of Pujol in Mexico City; Ana Ros of Hisa Franko in Kobarid, Slovenia; and Gaggan Anand of Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand.

A fourth series, scheduled to debut sometime in 2017 will include Ivan Orkin of Ivan Ramen in New York and Tokyo; Jeong Kwan of Chunjinam Hermitage at the Baekyangsa Temple in South Korea; Nancy Silverton of Mozza in Los Angeles; Tim Raue of Restaurant Tim Raue in Berlin, Germany; Virgilio Martinez of Central in Lima, Peru; and Vladimir Mukhin of White Rabbit in Moscow, Russia.

