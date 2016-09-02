Attention! Regardez Le Chef's Table Season 3 Ce Weekend

Go ahead and cancel your weekend plans because the third season of Chef's Table lands on Netflix today. This time around the four-episode series will be in French (ugh, subtitles, it's like reading an ebook, amirite? Kidding, kidding.). That's because all four chefs profiled this time around are French: Alain Passard of L'Arpège, Adeline Grattard of Yam'Tcha, Alexandre Couillon of La Marine and Michel Troisgros of Maison Troisgros. They were all filmed in their natural habitats (highly-acclaimed restaurants) in the fall of 2015.

"I just want to show the world that we exist," Alexandre Couillon says in the trailer. "Noirmoutier was a gastronomic wasteland," he says of the island on which his restaurant, La Marine, is situated. "This was our chance to build something different."

The Emmy-nominated Chef's Table has previously profiled 12 chefs over the course of two seasons: Massimo Bottura of Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy; Dan Barber of Blue Hill Restaurant and Stone Barns in New York; France Mallmann of El Restaurante Patagonia Sur in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Niki Nakayama of N/Naka Restaurant in Los Angeles; Ben Shewry of Attica in Melbourne, Australia; Magnus Nilsson of Faviken in Jarpen, Sweden; Grant Achatz of Alinea, Next, and The Aviary in Chicago; Alex Atala of D.O.M. in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn in San Francisco; Enrique Olvera of Pujol in Mexico City; Ana Ros of Hisa Franko in Kobarid, Slovenia; and Gaggan Anand of Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand.

A fourth series, scheduled to debut sometime in 2017 will include Ivan Orkin of Ivan Ramen in New York and Tokyo; Jeong Kwan of Chunjinam Hermitage at the Baekyangsa Temple in South Korea; Nancy Silverton of Mozza in Los Angeles; Tim Raue of Restaurant Tim Raue in Berlin, Germany; Virgilio Martinez of Central in Lima, Peru; and Vladimir Mukhin of White Rabbit in Moscow, Russia.