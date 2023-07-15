REI Is Taking Up to 40% Off Top Brands Like Yeti, MSR, and More During Its Massive Summer Sale

Even though Prime Day is over, that doesn’t mean the deals are. You just have to know where to look, and the place to be these days is REI.

The outdoor retailer just added tons of new items to its massive summer sale, taking up to 40% off camping essentials like mugs, stoves, and more. We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the nine best deals to shop, so you can outfit your camp kitchen in style. Keep scrolling to learn more about the best deals below.

Best Deals to Grab from REI

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

Yeti products rarely go on sale, but right now, you can grab this 14-ounce mug from the brand at a 16% markdown. It has a double-vacuum insulation to keep whatever you put inside hot or cold for hours on end. The handle is large enough to comfortably fit wide hands and transforms this coffee mug into the perfect campfire cup for serving chili or even ice cream.

Alps Mountaineering Chair

One item I never bring on camping trips and always regret leaving behind is a camping chair for kicking back and relaxing. Right now, you can save $30 on this camping chair, which comes complete with not one, but two cup holders. Overall, it has a compact foldable design, folding to just 7- by 41-inches into a nifty carrying case.

Zempire 2-Burner Deluxe Camping Stove

Yes, you can cook over the campfire, but having a camping stove provides much more range (and you don’t have to start a fire to have coffee in the morning, either). This two-burner stove is designed with a windshield so you can cook no matter the conditions, and it boasts 10,000 BTUs of power. You know that old saying about how a watched pot never boils? It would on this stove.

MSR Titan 2-Pot Set

You need a few pans you can beat up at the campsite all summer long, and these are the ones to grab at $40 off. Included is a 1-liter pot and a 1.5-liter pot, ideal for boiling water and bubbly mac ‘n cheese. Best of all, the pot lids double as a plate.

GrowlerWerks uKeg Go 64-Ounce Dispenser

You could fill your cooler with your favorite brews, or you could bring this incredible growler straight from the brewery to the campsite. According to the brand, it can keep carbonated beverages fresh for up to two weeks, and cold all day for up to seven to nine hours. It even has a lightweight design making it extra portable.

Alps Mountaineering Tic-Tac-Toe Table

Beyond a camping chair, a camping table is also a must, along with games. This is a two-for-one deal, which gives you the table you desperately need in your camping setup, as well as a tic-tac-toe board as its surface. Measuring 27- by 27- by 26-inches, you won’t have to jostle much for space, but you will have to fight over who gets to be X’s and who has to be O’s.

IceMule Clear 15-Liter Cooler

While you might typically associate coolers with big bulky cubes, this one breaks the mold. It’s more or less a sack, but it can hold 15 liters and keep it cold for five to seven hours, according to the brand. If you’re out on the water, this is the perfect choice, since it’ll float if you drop it from the boat or kayak.

Alps Mountaineering Iron Ridge Cook Station

If you’re cooking a meal and don’t have a ton of room at your campsite, you should add this cook station to your setup immediately. The top is designed for placing your camp stove, while the bottom is ideal for holding utensils and supplies and staying organized. Measuring 44- by 37- by 18-inches, it’s a must-have for any camp chef.

Mountain Summer Blue Enamel Mug, Set of 4

Last but not least, this four-piece set of classic blue enameled mugs is currently $5 off, and a great thing to pick up in addition to everything else on the list. Whether you serve piping hot coffee or soup in them is up to you, but just know that these are the type of mugs you’ll bring camping with you for a lifetime.