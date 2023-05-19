The 9 Best Camping Gear Deals to Grab During REI’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale

It’s officially time to go camping. That means you need to dust off your tent, and start researching the best hikes in your city. But if it’s been a while since you and the family had a weekend in the great outdoors, you probably need to stock up the right gear to help you hydrate, cook, and kick back.

Luckily, REI just launched its massive Anniversary Sale, and it’s happening from May 19 to 29. All kinds of essential camping gear, from stoves to chairs, to water bottles, and cookware are all on sale, up to 30% off.

Prices start at only $23, and his is REI’s biggest sale of the year. There will never be a better time to refresh all your camping gear. Keeping scrolling for the 9 best deals on gear to grab this Memorial Day weekend.

Best Memorial Day Weekend Camping Gears Deals at REI:

Eureka 2-Burner Camp Stove

REI

To buy: $94 (originally $125) at rei.com

If you’re going camping, whether you’re in the backcountry or at a local campground, a portable stove is an absolute must-have. It can be used to prepare a wide variety of dishes from scrambled eggs to chili, and heat up your morning coffee, no matter how primitive your campsite is. This Eureka model features two 10,000 BTU burners. The push-button ignition makes it incredibly easy to switch on, and it measures 18.5- by 12.8- by 4-inches, which is the perfect compact size for small groups. Crucially, it’s made from heavy-duty stainless steel so it can hold up to rough conditions.

Dometic Camp Table

REI

To buy: $160 (originally $200) at rei.com

Not every campsite has a picnic table attached, which is why this dining table is so appealing. Perfect for camping trips when you want to sit down for dinner with your friends and family, this is probably best for people who are driving into their campsite since it’s not something you’d want to carry on your back. However, it measures 39.37- by 27.36- by 25.59-inches and collapses in half so it can fit in most trunks.

The table fits four adults, but its best feature is that it has three adjustable heights settings: One for a kid’s table (so you can use it at home for crafts, too), a mid-height coffee table, and a dining or food prep table.

Ignik Portable Fire Pit

REI

To buy: $160 (originally $200) at rei.com

If you’re hiking or camping at the beach or in a rural region, a portable fire pit is an ingenious tool to have on hand. This one by Ignik features a handle on top, and measures 15.3- by 11.4- by 7.1-inches, so it's compact enough to take along all kinds of adventures. It uses propane so you don’t have to worry about gathering wood, and the mesh sides allow for more efficient heat transfer, so you can get cozy by the fire no matter where you are in the world.

Stanley Camp Pro Cookset

REI

To buy: $105 (originally $150) at rei.com

Forget eating instant noodles and oatmeal on your next camping trip. All you need to make elaborate and delicious meals outdoors is the right cookware. This Stanley 11-piece set can perform a wide variety of cooking tasks from steaming vegetables to grilling chicken breasts.

It includes a 4.75-quart stock pot, a 1.8-quart saucepan (lids included), an 8.5-inch frying pan, and a collapsible cutting board, as well as spatula and serving spoon with extendable handles.This Stanley cookware is compatible with all kinds of cooking methods, whether you want to cook on your camp stove or over an open fire.

Coleman Quad Chair

REI

To buy: $22 (originally $30) at rei.com

Whether you’re lounging by the firepit, enjoying a quiet cup of coffee at the campsite, or reading a cook on the beach, this Coleman chair is a comfortable place to relax. The mesh back keeps you cool, and there’s a cup holder so your beverage of choice is always within reach. Unfolded, it measures 35.8- by 31.1- by 21.3-inches, and the sturdy steel frame can accommodate up to 250 pounds.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Water Bottle

REI

To buy: $37 (originally $50) at rei.com

This 32-ounce Hydro Flask water bottle will go everywhere with you, from the day hike to the beach to the gym. The brand is known for its double walled vacuum insulation, which keeps beverages either hot or cold for hours longer than the typical water bottle. The sturdy stainless steel construction can handle all kinds of outdoor excursions, whether it’s dropped on a rock during a hike or tossed around the pocket of a hiking backpack. This model features a built-in straw for easy sipping, too.



CamelBak Classic 2-Liter Hydration Pack

REI

To buy: $56 (originally $75) at rei.com

Ideal for people who are planning any biking or long distance hiking excursions this summer, this CamelBak backpack offers seamless access to water no matter where you are or what you’re doing. The reservoir has a 2-liter liquid capacity, but the pack weighs just 6.7-ounces so it will never weigh you down. You can either use it as a backpack, or pop it into a larger backpack and just use it as an oversized water bottle.



Biolite Lantern

REI

To buy: $45 (originally $60) at rei.com

A lantern is necessary for late-night cooking or campfire hangouts and this Biolite model delivers ambient lighting designed to mimic natural light. It also features five adjustable settings depending on whether you’re looking for warm or cool light. It can also flicker like a candle (how romantic) or switch colors, all by just giving the lantern a shake. The LED bulb lasts for 200 hours (on the low setting) before it needs to be recharged, and since it’s only 3- by 3.7-inches, it won’t take up much space on the picnic table.



Dometic Powered Cooler

REI

To buy: $640 (originally $800) at rei.com

What is a powered cooler you ask? It’s one where you can accurately control the internal temperature with precision. Because your bottle of white wine shouldn’t be too cold, even when you’re camping. This versatile Dometic cooler can go to the beach, the campsite, or on the boat and it can fit 40 cans or five 1.5-liter bottles. The heavy-duty metal body is designed to weather all kinds of conditions and terrain, but it might just be your new favorite wine fridge.