The 9 Best Deals from REI’s Biggest Sale of the Year, According to a Shopping Editor

Prices start at $16.

Daniel Modlin
Published on May 24, 2023

There’s one thing I love more than camping, and that’s looking for camping gear. Say what you will, but nothing gets me going like parsing through headlamps, camping stoves, sleeping bags, and dreaming of adventures up ahead. 

Right now, I’m in paradise. That’s because REI is having its biggest sale of the year, its Anniversary Sale, which just so happens to line up with Memorial Day weekend. Deals are already live, including a great camp stove and some sleeping pads, and will be until Monday, May 29. And if you’re a Co-op member you get an extra bonus: Use the code ANNIV23 at checkout on one full-price item for 20% off. 

Here’s what I’m grabbing from REI during its big sale. Don’t wait to add the ones that catch your eye to your virtual cart — there’s no telling if they’ll sell out. 

9 of the Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals at REI:

Coleman 3-in-1 Camping Stove

Coleman Cascade 3-in-1 Camp Stove

REI

To buy: $157 (originally $210) at rei.com

I need a true camping stove, and this is the one I’m grabbing. You can’t go wrong with a Coleman, but what’s cool about this model is that it comes with a grill plate and a griddle plate, so in theory, you don’t even need to bring pans. I’m excited to make burgers and French toast on this stove out at my campsites this summer. 

Nemo Tensor Ultralight Insulated Sleeping Pad 

NEMO Tensor Ultralight Insulated Sleeping Pad

REI

To buy: from $120 (originally from $200) at rei.com

So this isn’t food-related, but in a way, it is. My current sleeping pad squeaks and squeals everytime I move when I’m sleeping (and I move a lot). My partner is pretty fed up, so I need to grab this. It’s ultralight, has a nice thickness of 3-inches, and is supposedly quiet, a very important feature for me. Maybe even more important than comfort to be completely honest. 

Mpowered Luci Portable Solar String Lights

NEMO Tensor Ultralight Insulated Sleeping Pad

REI

To buy: $22 (originally $55) at rei.com

My partner always asks for these and now I’m planning on getting them. Basically, they are solar-powered string lights you can use around your campsite instead of a lantern to brighten up the outdoors. Just because you’re camping doesn’t mean you can’t decorate. It’s not my cup of tea per se, but she has asked for them about 10 times, so I’m finally giving in. 

Kelty Chef Roll Bag

Kelty Chef Roll Bag

REI

To buy: $30 (originally $40) at rei.com

My cooking utensils are always disorganized when I’m camping. As in, I can never find the tongs when I need to flip a burger. Enter this Kelty bag, which has pockets to keep everything organized and rolls up to save space. This looks like it’d be a bag for knives, but it’s not. I’m planning on putting s’mores sticks, spatulas, tongs, and utensils in this nifty case. 

REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair 

REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair

REI

To buy: $70 (originally $100) at rei.com

We have one of these chairs, but it’s time to add another to our setup now that it’s 30% off. It’s designed to fold down to about the size of a water bottle, making it easy to store in the trunk and bring out anywhere. And surprisingly, they’re sturdy too. I’d recommend picking up a few of these, depending on how many people you typically go camping with. 

Black Diamond Spot 400 Headlamp

Black Diamond Spot 400 Headlamp

REI

To buy: $37 (originally $50) at rei.com

Everyone needs a good headlamp. I lost mine last time I went camping, so I’m grabbing this Black Diamond option right away. It has several different light colors (like red for stargazing) and is comfortable around my head. Yes, this is my old one, and yes I’m buying the same one. It was just that good. I’m still upset I lost it. 

MSR Fusion Ceramic 2-Pot Set 

MSR Fusion Ceramic 2-Pot Set

REI

To buy: $64 (originally $85) at rei.com

I’ve hesitated buying a set of camping pots for a while, but I’m finally taking the plunge. This two-pot set has pretty much everything I’ll need to boil water for pasta or rice out in the backcountry. It fits with my little stove and is great since the handles detach for easy storage. I’m sure I’ll find other uses for them beyond cookware, too. 

REI Co-op Pack-Away Cube 

REI Co-op Pack-Away Cube

REI

To buy: from $16 (originally from $23) at rei.com

My partner bought one of these for car camping, and I’ve decided we need a second one. It comes in three sizes and basically is a little packing cube that can house everything like utensils, flashlights, or whatever else you need. But instead of floating around a backpack or knocking around a trunk, it’s all contained in 10-, 15-, or 25-liter cubes. Absolutely genius. 

Snow Peak Titanium Cup

REI Co-op Pack-Away Cube

REI

To buy: $28 with code ANNIV23 (originally $35) at rei.com

If you’re a Co-op member like me, you can get 20% off one full-price item with the code ANNIV23 at checkout. I’m using my code on this Snow Peak camping mug. It’s ultra lightweight (like seriously, I’ve held it in the stores dozens of times while considering buying it and always been amazed), and keeps coffee hot for longer when you’re camping thanks to its titanium material. This is a fancy mug for sure, and with the discount, it will finally be mine. 

