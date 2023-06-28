What to Buy REI’s Huge Fourth of July Sale Is Live, and These Are the 9 Best Deals from Yeti, Stanley, and More Score up to 50% off outdoor essentials. By Bridget Degnan Bridget Degnan Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, Kitchen ProductsBridget is an Associate Commerce Editor specializing in kitchen product reviews and roundups. Bridget joined the Dotdash Meredith commerce team in 2019 and has three years of experience writing and editing food, drink, and lifestyle content for a variety of brands. Her work has appeared in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, and more.Experience Bridget is an Associate Commerce Editor at Allrecipes and has three years of experience writing and editing for Dotdash Meredith brands. She has tested and reviewed several meal subscription services and has spent countless hours researching kitchen and food products. She has a B.A. in advertising from Iowa State University, where she found her passion for magazine writing thanks to her journalism professors.Bridget has always loved being in the kitchen, whether it's cooking a new recipe or baking a cake for no reason in particular. Most of her recipe inspiration comes from her dad (who loved to cook), Giada De Laurentiis, and Ina Garten. Bridget is also a coffee aficionado. The highlight of her week is her early morning coffee dates with her sister. For three years, they have met at different local establishments on Thursdays before work. Lavender oat milk lattes are her favorite. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / REI Summer officially started just a week ago today, which means there’s plenty of time left in the season to go camping. While these trips are all about enjoying each other’s company and the great outdoors, there are a handful of material items you’ll want to have on hand, like a camp stove, a cooler, and a comfortable chair, to name a few. And thanks to the swarm of early Fourth of July deals happening at REI right now, you can stock up on camping essentials with shocking discounts you wouldn’t expect to see outside of Black Friday. It’s no secret that nearly all of our favorite retailers will be having July 4 sales, but being able to shop the deals ahead of the holiday is a huge plus, and you don’t even have to wait until the busy weekend to access REI’s plethora of markdowns. Today through the Fourth, you can add highly-coveted camping items, including a Yeti rambler mug and the Jetboil cooking system, to your virtual cart for up to 50% off. After scouring through the entire sale, we’ve rounded up the nine best Fourth of July deals to shop at REI right now, and they start at only $25. But hurry, these shopper-favorites are selling out quickly, so if you see something you want, grab it before it’s too late. Best Fourth of July Camping Gear Deals at REI: Coleman 3-Burner Camp Stove, $120 (originally $200) Stanley Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset, $90 (originally $150) Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug, $25 (originally $30) Mountain Summit Gear Cooler Chair, $42 (originally $70) Jetboil Flash Cooking System, $94 (originally $125) Mountain Summit Gear Deluxe Roll Top Kitchen, $90 (originally $150) IceMule Boss 30-Liter Backpack Cooler, $281 (originally $375) GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set, $30 (originally $40) AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press, $32 (originally $40) Coleman 3-Burner Camp Stove REI To buy: $120 (originally $200) at rei.com When you don’t feel like building a fire, a camping stove is a must for preparing hot and fresh meals. We love this Coleman model, in particular, because it provides 28,000 BTUs of power across three burners, allowing you to whip up multiple dishes using either three 8-inch pans or two 12-inch cookware pieces. It features an easy push-button ignition and comes with two stainless steel guards to prevent flames from blowing in the wind. The stove weighs about 20 pounds, so it’s sturdy yet light enough to carry around, especially with its durable handles. Stanley Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset REI To buy: $90 (originally $150) at rei.com For long camping trips, you won’t want to leave home without a quality outdoor cookware set, and this one from Stanley is one of the best. The 11-piece set includes a 4.75-quart stock pot, a 1.8-quart saucepan, and an 8.5-inch frying pan, plus a cutting board, spatula, and serving spoon for prepping and serving. Both the stock pot and the saucepan come with locking lids featuring built-in ventilation holes, making it a breeze to drain water from pasta and boiled vegetables. The cookware pieces heat evenly, clean easily, and nest together for fuss-free storage. Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug REI To buy: $25 (originally $30) at rei.com Yeti coolers and mugs are popular for a reason — they keep drinks cold (or hot) for days. The best part about this Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug is that its double-wall insulation is designed for both hot and cold beverages, meaning you can sip coffee for hours without it getting lukewarm and then switch to iced water to stay hydrated all day. Not limited to drinks, the mug can also serve as a bowl for soup or oatmeal. You can slide the magnet on the lid for easy sipping and completely remove the top for eating and cleaning. Mountain Summit Gear Cooler Chair REI To buy: $42 (originally $70) at rei.com This isn’t your average camping chair. The Cooler Chair by Mountain Summit Gear features a removable insulated cooler below one armrest and a folding side table with two cup holders under the other. The mini cooler is a great way to keep snacks and drinks cold during shorter adventures when you don’t want to haul a large cooler, plus it lets you grab something to eat or sip on without having to leave a conversation. The armrests are padded for optimal comfort, and the chair effortlessly folds up for easy portability and storage. Jetboil Flash Cooking System REI To buy: $94 (originally $125) at rei.com Every serious camper needs this cooking system that’s easy to travel with and use. The Jetboil Flash only takes a little over a minute to boil two cups of water, allowing you to prepare a quick cup of coffee or bowl of oatmeal in the morning before a hike. The vessel features a built-in strainer for easy pouring and a koozie with a handle to protect your hands, and the base has a push-button ignitor with a 9,000-BTU output. Mountain Summit Gear Deluxe Roll Top Kitchen REI To buy: $90 (originally $150) at rei.com This camping table with storage is genius, and right now you can get it for 40% off. You can use the top shelf for your portable stove or tabletop grill, the bottom shelf for pots and pans, and the side tables for serving platters, utensils, and seasonings. Plus, there are two more shelves in the storage compartment under the right side table for paper towels, cutlery, and other cooking supplies. It’s easy to assemble, folds up for travel and storage, and is adjustable for sturdy cooking on uneven surfaces. IceMule Boss 30-Liter Backpack Cooler REI To buy: $281 (originally $375) at rei.com Backpack coolers are convenient to carry and store, and today you can snag our favorite large capacity pick for 25% off. While testing this cooler ourselves, we fit a substantial amount of ice along 24 cans and found it comfortable for hiking and walking to and from campsites thanks to its padded hip belt and shoulder straps. It also has superior insulation to keep everything inside cold for up to a few days. GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set REI To buy: $30 (originally $40) at rei.com A travel-friendly knife set for slicing vegetables, fruit, and other foods is a must, so if you’re missing one, consider getting this one that’s on sale for just $30. Featuring a near-perfect rating from several customers, the knife kit is a favorite for its convenience and quality, providing you with three knives (guards included), a folding cutting board, and a dishcloth tucked neatly into a sleek black case. AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press REI To buy: $32 (originally $40) at rei.com If coffee is part of your morning ritual, the AeroPress is the best way to prepare a hot cup while camping. 