REI’s Huge Fourth of July Sale Is Live, and These Are the 9 Best Deals from Yeti, Stanley, and More

Summer officially started just a week ago today, which means there’s plenty of time left in the season to go camping. While these trips are all about enjoying each other’s company and the great outdoors, there are a handful of material items you’ll want to have on hand, like a camp stove, a cooler, and a comfortable chair, to name a few. And thanks to the swarm of early Fourth of July deals happening at REI right now, you can stock up on camping essentials with shocking discounts you wouldn’t expect to see outside of Black Friday.

It’s no secret that nearly all of our favorite retailers will be having July 4 sales, but being able to shop the deals ahead of the holiday is a huge plus, and you don’t even have to wait until the busy weekend to access REI’s plethora of markdowns. Today through the Fourth, you can add highly-coveted camping items, including a Yeti rambler mug and the Jetboil cooking system, to your virtual cart for up to 50% off.

After scouring through the entire sale, we’ve rounded up the nine best Fourth of July deals to shop at REI right now, and they start at only $25. But hurry, these shopper-favorites are selling out quickly, so if you see something you want, grab it before it’s too late.

Best Fourth of July Camping Gear Deals at REI:

Coleman 3-Burner Camp Stove

REI

To buy: $120 (originally $200) at rei.com

When you don’t feel like building a fire, a camping stove is a must for preparing hot and fresh meals. We love this Coleman model, in particular, because it provides 28,000 BTUs of power across three burners, allowing you to whip up multiple dishes using either three 8-inch pans or two 12-inch cookware pieces. It features an easy push-button ignition and comes with two stainless steel guards to prevent flames from blowing in the wind. The stove weighs about 20 pounds, so it’s sturdy yet light enough to carry around, especially with its durable handles.

Stanley Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset

REI

To buy: $90 (originally $150) at rei.com

For long camping trips, you won’t want to leave home without a quality outdoor cookware set, and this one from Stanley is one of the best. The 11-piece set includes a 4.75-quart stock pot, a 1.8-quart saucepan, and an 8.5-inch frying pan, plus a cutting board, spatula, and serving spoon for prepping and serving. Both the stock pot and the saucepan come with locking lids featuring built-in ventilation holes, making it a breeze to drain water from pasta and boiled vegetables. The cookware pieces heat evenly, clean easily, and nest together for fuss-free storage.

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

REI

To buy: $25 (originally $30) at rei.com

Yeti coolers and mugs are popular for a reason — they keep drinks cold (or hot) for days. The best part about this Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug is that its double-wall insulation is designed for both hot and cold beverages, meaning you can sip coffee for hours without it getting lukewarm and then switch to iced water to stay hydrated all day. Not limited to drinks, the mug can also serve as a bowl for soup or oatmeal. You can slide the magnet on the lid for easy sipping and completely remove the top for eating and cleaning.

Mountain Summit Gear Cooler Chair

REI

To buy: $42 (originally $70) at rei.com

This isn’t your average camping chair. The Cooler Chair by Mountain Summit Gear features a removable insulated cooler below one armrest and a folding side table with two cup holders under the other. The mini cooler is a great way to keep snacks and drinks cold during shorter adventures when you don’t want to haul a large cooler, plus it lets you grab something to eat or sip on without having to leave a conversation. The armrests are padded for optimal comfort, and the chair effortlessly folds up for easy portability and storage.

Jetboil Flash Cooking System

REI

To buy: $94 (originally $125) at rei.com

Every serious camper needs this cooking system that’s easy to travel with and use. The Jetboil Flash only takes a little over a minute to boil two cups of water, allowing you to prepare a quick cup of coffee or bowl of oatmeal in the morning before a hike. The vessel features a built-in strainer for easy pouring and a koozie with a handle to protect your hands, and the base has a push-button ignitor with a 9,000-BTU output.

Mountain Summit Gear Deluxe Roll Top Kitchen

REI

To buy: $90 (originally $150) at rei.com

This camping table with storage is genius, and right now you can get it for 40% off. You can use the top shelf for your portable stove or tabletop grill, the bottom shelf for pots and pans, and the side tables for serving platters, utensils, and seasonings. Plus, there are two more shelves in the storage compartment under the right side table for paper towels, cutlery, and other cooking supplies. It’s easy to assemble, folds up for travel and storage, and is adjustable for sturdy cooking on uneven surfaces.

IceMule Boss 30-Liter Backpack Cooler

REI

To buy: $281 (originally $375) at rei.com

Backpack coolers are convenient to carry and store, and today you can snag our favorite large capacity pick for 25% off. While testing this cooler ourselves, we fit a substantial amount of ice along 24 cans and found it comfortable for hiking and walking to and from campsites thanks to its padded hip belt and shoulder straps. It also has superior insulation to keep everything inside cold for up to a few days.

GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set

REI

To buy: $30 (originally $40) at rei.com

A travel-friendly knife set for slicing vegetables, fruit, and other foods is a must, so if you’re missing one, consider getting this one that’s on sale for just $30. Featuring a near-perfect rating from several customers, the knife kit is a favorite for its convenience and quality, providing you with three knives (guards included), a folding cutting board, and a dishcloth tucked neatly into a sleek black case.

AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press

REI

To buy: $32 (originally $40) at rei.com

If coffee is part of your morning ritual, the AeroPress is the best way to prepare a hot cup while camping. This kit comes with everything you need, including the plunger, chamber, filters, measuring scoop, stirring stick, and mug to drink from. It’s simple to use, works quickly, and produces full-bodied, low-acidic brews that taste unbelievably smooth. Plus, many coffee connoisseurs swear by this coffee maker for at-home use, too.

