Take 45% Off Yeti, Hydro Flask, and More Top Camping Brands at REI This Weekend

Camping season is in full swing, and if you haven’t already, here is your sign to dust off your sleeping bags and make sure the camp stove still works: Right now, REI is offering some amazing deals on camping gear.

This REI sale is packed with deals on camp cookware, camp utensils, camp furniture, and there’s even a portable fireplace. And with discounts as high as 45% off, this is the perfect time to stock up on any gear you might be missing when you hit the trail — whether you have been coveting the Yeti rambler mug or need a camping stove that doubles as a grill and toaster.

Below, we picked out ten of the best deals to shop right now . And with prices starting at just $15, some of them are too good to pass up.

Best Camping Gear Deals at REI

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

REI

To buy: $25 (originally $30) at rei.com

Yeti mugs are renowned for keeping the temperature of hot and cold drinks consistent for longer than you’d ever need.. On camping trips in particular, this mug is versatile too: It can be a vessel for stew, chili, oatmeal, and cereal. And if you drop it on the trail or it gets knocked against the side of a rock, rest assured that it's dent-resistant. Plus the magnet that slides over the lid prevents spills. Yeti mugs rarely go on sale, so you’re going to want to take advantage of this discount while it lasts.

Alps Mountaineering Camp Table

REI

To buy: $75 (originally $100) at rei.com

If there is no picnic table at your campsite, this camp table will be a big help, especially if your group is on an extended trip. At just six pounds, it’s lightweight, and it folds up, so it can fit snugly in the trunk of your car. Unfolded, it measures 28- by 28- by 27-inches so there is enough space to prep breakfast and dinner, clean up, and then serve the meal in the same place. It’s the perfect way to gather your family together before the day’s adventures begin.

Mountain Summit Gear Classic Blue Enamel 12-Ounce Mugs, Set of 4

REI

To buy: $15 (originally $20) at rei.com

This set of classic mugs will probably evoke a lot of nostalgia for childhood camping trips. Sure, they might not be insulated but they are lightweight and easy to transport, particularly if you’re driving into your campsite or relaxing after an arduous hike. They easily rinse clean, and with four in the set, there are enough for a small group or family. This is the perfect mug for sipping a hot cup of coffee (or hot cocoa) when your campfire is built at the end of the night.

Jetboil MicroMo Cooking System

REI

To buy: $111 (originally $148) at rei.com

People who are serious about outdoors, from mountain climbers to back country campers, will be eager to grab a lightweight cooking system that still allows them to eat hot meals no matter where they are. This Jetboil model works reliably in temperatures as low as 20°F, and the cooking cup features a strainer and a pour spout that you can drink through if you don’t have room to pack extra bowls or cups. This makes it ideal for instant noodles. And weighing in at just 12-ounces, it won’t weigh you down.

Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler

REI

To buy: $24 (originally $33) at rei.com



This 28-ounce tumbler will come in handy on all sorts of occasions, not just camping. It fits in backpacks and cup holders, and keeps drinks cold for 24 hours, according to the brand. The press-in lid shuts tightly to preserve the temperature of your beverages, and helps eliminate spills and splashes. It can hold everything from iced coffee to tea, or even an entire bottle of wine to pass around the campfire. Just pop it in the dishwasher for easy clean up when you get home. And at just $19 this is a great deal on a tumbler you can use everyday.

Lander Boulder Rechargeable Lantern

REI

To buy: $66 (originally $120) at rei.com

One of the most appealing aspects of camping is that you’re off the grid — but that also means light sources are scarce. Don’t try to cook a late-night dinner or melt s’mores in the campfire by the light of the moon alone — use this Lander Boulder lantern instead. It offers 300 hours of light (which equals a full weekend of camping), and it's rechargeable so you don’t have to worry about batteries. Plus it doubles as a power bank for four devices at a time.



Zempire 2-Burner Camping Stove

REI

To buy: $220 (originally $280) at rei.com



Even if you’re only going camping with your friends or family for a few days, a camp stove is one thing you can’t go without. This Zempire camping stove features two 10,000 BTU burners, which will ensure your food will cook quickly, even at altitude. The tray on the bottom of the stove adds extra versatility: It doubles as a grill and a toaster so you can cook all kinds of gourmet meals outdoors. We’re talking steaks, grilled cheese sandwiches, and even burgers.

Mountain Summit Gear Hard-Anodized Cookset

REI

To buy: $55 (originally $70) at rei.com

Outdoor cooking necessitates pots and pans that can hold up in tough conditions and this Mountain Summit Gear aluminum set does just that. It comes with a 1,7-quart pot, 1.3-quart pot, and a 6.9-inch fry pan, plus one lid that fits both pots to save space. The nonstick interior is easy to wipe clean, and it's a big space-saver: The pots nest inside each other, which can then be nested inside the pan, so not only can you take it camping, but backpacking, too.

Snow Peak Pack & Carry Fireplace

REI

To buy: $210 (originally $325) at rei.com



Not all campsites have fire pits, but there’s nothing more satisfying than setting up your tents and sleeping bags and relaxing by a roaring fire that you built yourself. This portable fireplace lets you have a fire anywhere. It measures 24.9- by 24.9- by 17.3-inches, which is big enough to accommodate as many as six people. And if you’re not using it in the backcountry to stay warm, bring it home and use it in your backyard on cozy fall and summer nights.

Set of 5 Bee's Wrap Forest Floor Print Wraps

REI

To buy: $18 (originally $28) at rei.com



Storing your food securely when you’re getting ready to go camping shouldn’t be an afterthought. While glass and plastic storage containers take up a ton of space in a backpack, these reusable wraps save on space and they’re better for the environment because they’re made from beeswax. Just warm them in your hands to create a tight seal around your leftovers — they’re the perfect size for half an apple or avocado, a wedge of cheese, or covering a bowl.