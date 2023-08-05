REI Is Having a Last-Chance Summer Sale with Up to 50% Off Camping Essentials

Summertime is a time for exploring, for hiking trails in the woods, and for hanging out around campfires. But if there’s one thing that we know to be true about camping, it’s that having the right gear makes the experience much more pleasurable.

Thankfully, REI is giving you a last chance to grab some of their must-have camping essentials. From travel mugs to tableware sets and cookware to coolers, the retailer is taking up to 50% of camping must-haves. We’ve rounded up 10 of the best deals happening now.

10 Camping Essentials You Need to Get For Your Summer Adventures:

Mountain Summit Gear Hard-Anodized Cookset

Take this cookset along when heading onto your next outdoor adventure. You won’t have to wait to cook multiple items or group them all in one pan, as this set includes a 1.7-quart pot, a 1.3-quart pot, and a 6.9-inch frying pan. It also comes with a lid that fits both pots. Made from hard-anodized aluminum, the rugged set nests together and rests in a mesh bag, making it easy to carry and store. It weighs less than two pounds, so it can easily be thrown in a backpack and carried, too.

Uco 6-Piece Mess Kit

Grab this 6-piece mess kit that's available in two colors — brightly colored orange and yellow or neutral black and tan. Made of BPA-free, polypropylene nylon, the kit includes a collapsible camping cup and a two-piece switch spork that gets stashed in the mess kit when not being used. The lid and bowl have curved sides and rubberized grips that keep them safely secured and in place. Stow your treats when hiking the trails or use this mess kit as your serveware after cooking a meal on the grill or over the campfire.

Hydro Flask 28-Ounce All Around Tumbler

Savor your morning cup of coffee or other choice of beverage with this handy tumbler. With a capacity of 28 fluid ounces, it is sure to hold enough to quench your thirst as you hike along trails or sit enjoying a campfire. Available in white only, the tumbler keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours, according to the brand. The powder coating on the outside ensures easy gripping and holding, while the stainless steel design keeps beverages tasting pure and fresh. The press-in lid slides open and close to prevent spills and any unwanted creatures from invading your drink.

IceMule 15-Liter Cooler

This might not look like a cooler, but it is. The padded shoulder straps allow you to keep your hands free while trekking to your destination, while the roll-top enclosure gives you easy access to items inside. Ice and drinks can stay cold for up to seven hours in this handy backpack-type cooler. Air can be added in the air valve to provide further insulation. The cooler holds up to 12 standard-sized cans along with ice to help satisfy your thirst on those hot summer days. Since this cooler is clear and see-through, it’s easy to grab exactly what you’re craving.

Zempire 2-Burner Deluxe & Grill High-Pressure Camping Stove

Cook up some burgers and hotdogs, or scramble some eggs on this stovetop with two burners powered by a propane canister. Each burner emits 10,000 BTUs of heat, ensuring food cooks quickly so you can get on with your day. It’s easy to start with the push button igniter, and each burner has its own controls, so you can put them at different heat settings as needed. The drip tray keeps any dribbles or drips off the surface where the stove resides, and the windshields protect burners and cooking food from wind and unwanted debris.

Mountain Summit 4-Person Enamel Tableware Set

This durable enamel-coated tableware set is perfect for those weekend camping family getaways. Geared toward accommodating four people, this set includes four of everything you’d need to set a table out in nature: 12-ounce coffee mugs, 6-inch bowls, and 10.5-inch dinner plates. Sturdy, functional, yet lightweight, each piece cleans up easily with warm soapy water.

Barebones 10-Inch All-In-One Cast-Iron Skillet

Food just tastes good on a cast-iron skillet, and with this all-in-one 10-inch option, you’ll find yourself cooking over an open campfire in no time. The lid is crafted to provide another surface to cook food, and the skillet has dual-pour spouts that can be adjusted for ventilation. From a breakfast omelet to pancakes to stir-fry, this skillet will be a piece of cookware you’ll pack every time you venture outside.

Msr Titan 2 Pot Set

Lightweight, durable, and versatile, this two-piece pot set is made from titanium. It includes a 1-liter pot, a 1.5-liter pot, and a handle and a lid that work on both pots. The lid can also be used as a plate to serve or eat your meal — how great is that? The pieces stack up neatly and nest together for compact, easy storage and travel.

United By Blue 10-Ounce Insulated Travel Mug

Gear yourself up for a day of kayaking or hitting the trails with a warm cup of hot chocolate or coffee in this insulated travel mug. Go ahead and wrap your hands around this 10-ounce mug without burning them, as it has a ceramic lining that keeps the heat inside where it belongs. It sports an airtight lid to prevent any spills from ruining your only set of pants. Made of lead-free and food-safe glazed ceramic stoneware, this piece should be hand-washed only, according to the brand.

Alps Mountaineering Iron Ridge Cook Station

When taking a weekend (or hopefully longer) getaway, tote along this cook station to keep all your cooking essentials right at your fingertips. A nice bonus is that a camp stove can reside right on the aluminum top rather than sitting on a picnic table or a makeshift one. When unfolded, the cook station measures 44- by 37- by 18- inches, and when ready to pack up, it folds up to a mere 37- by 18- by 4-inches and has a nifty handle for carrying. The storage cabinet has two doors and three shelves that conveniently hold all your camping cooking supplies. Get organized so you can get the cooking done fast and have more time for exploring nature.

