I’ve Been Camping for Over 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Deals Worth Getting from REI’s Outlet Section

Ah, the great outdoors. It’s almost time to hit the hay under the stars and cook up meals over a campfire. Personally, I couldn’t be more excited to get cooking over a bed of roaring coals, especially after a day of hiking through trees, with granola bars as my only form of sustenance.

If you’re feeling the same way, check this out. REI has an amazing Outlet section filled with tons of quality products. And I would know — I’ve been camping for over 10 years. And as a food editor, I naturally focused on camp-kitchen picks (so if you’re looking for the best sleeping bag, sorry I can’t help you there). But the good news is, prices start at just $12. And if you’re a member, some items are an extra 20% off. Just be sure to add MEMBER23 as a discount code before checking out.

9 of Our Favorite REI Products

Bee’s Wrap Set of 5 Floor Print Wraps

To buy: $14 with code MEMBER23 (originally $28) at rei.com

Skip the plastic bags on your next trip. Bee’s Wrap are little wraps made with beeswax coated cloth perfect for wrapping up a sandwich or a snack. They are washable, so you can bring them out into the wilderness, give them a clean, and use them all over again.

Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler

To buy: from $200 (originally $250) at rei.com

This cooler from Yeti is perfect for car camping. It will keep your food and drinks cold for hours and is easy to carry around your campsite or to the lake if you want to bring it fishing. You can grab it for $50 off in purple, or get it at regular price in the color of your choice. This cooler, if you’re wondering, is not included in the recall because it doesn’t use magnets to close, but a zipper instead.

Fore Winds Rugged Camp Stove

To buy: $74 (originally $149) at rei.com

Cooking over an open fire may seem romantic, but it’s oftentimes not practical. It limits what you can cook, and how well you can cook it. Grab a camp stove for just $74 right now, and it will change your camp kitchen. This model has outlets that shield the flame from the wind so it won’t go out, and a one-piece design ideal for easy setup and take down.

Snow Peak Pack & Carry Fireplace

To buy: $150 (originally $300) at rei.com

If you insist on cooking over an open fire, check out this Snow Peak product. I’ve been eyeing this for years, and 50% off is tempting me. It’s essentially a portable fire pit where you can put logs in and start a fire anywhere. It’s great for your backyard, but also a better option than a fire ring at a campsite, since heat will be more contained. Pop a grate over it and start grilling. When you’re done using it, this thing folds completely flat.

Black Diamond Spot 400 Headlamp

To buy: $40 with code MEMBER23 at rei.com

Picture this: You get to your campsite late. It’s already dark and you have to hold a flashlight in one hand and cook your meal with another. This is why I always bring a headlamp, specifically this amazing Black Diamond version with me. It is comfortable and allows me to see whatever I’m cooking even if it’s dark. And its red light setting means I can still see the stars, too.

Nemo Moonlite Reclining Camp Chair

To buy: $128 with code MEMBER23 at rei.com

Comfort is key when you’re cooking (and eating) in the great outdoors. Instead of sitting on the ground, bring this foldable chair along. It’s easy to set up, has a sleek design, and packs down to just 4-inches by 14-inches. But even better, it reclines so you don’t have to crane your neck when you’re looking at the stars.

Hydro Flask 3-Quart Serving Bowl with Lid

To buy: from $27 (originally $55) at rei.com

One way to cut down on cooking at a campsite is to do it ahead of time. These 3-quart bowls from Hydro Flask are the perfect storage containers for the job. Pack a big salad or even some pasta in here. With a double-wall insulated design, it’ll keep your food hot or cold for hours.

Swiss Army Classic Knife

To buy: $18 with code MEMBER23 (originally $22) at rei.com

There are a lot of fancy options when it comes to pocket knives, but nothing does the job better than a Swiss Army knife in my humble opinion. From opening a can of beans to the perfect plating tweezers (!) this little pocket knife has everything you need, even when you’re away from your drawer of kitchen gizmos and gadgets.

AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press

To buy: $32 with code MEMBER23 (originally $40) at rei.com

You need to make coffee somehow, and the Aeropress is one of our favorites even when we’re not camping. All in all, if you thought camping would require you to drink bad coffee, think again. The Aeropress delivers a quality cup with ease, no matter where you are.

