Reese’s Is Launching an All-New Dessert Line — Here's What's Inside

Reese’s is giving peanut butter and chocolate fans one more way to enjoy their favorite treat.



On Thursday, the folks behind Reese’s announced an all-new line of frozen Reese’s treats that will be available in major retailers across the nation by the end of January. And it’s not just one or two frozen goodies, but a whopping seven different desserts to choose from, including bar, sandwich, cone, and tub varieties.

"At Reese's, we are always inventing new ways for fans to enjoy our iconic combination of chocolate and peanut butter," Ian Norton, senior director of Reese's brand, shared in a statement. "The new Reese's frozen treats are the ultimate sweet and salty, chocolate and peanut butter experience that will quite literally give you chills – not only because they're frozen but because they're just that good."

The new products include the Reese's Peanut Butter Sandwich, which comes with peanut butter filling between two chocolate wafers; Reese's Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream, with peanut butter ice cream and chunks of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups; and Reese's Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert, made with a chocolate base with chunks of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a Reese's peanut butter swirl thrown in for good measure.

There’s also the Reese's Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream with vanilla ice cream and Reese's mini pieces candy; Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar, a bar made out of a blend of Reese's peanut butter sauce and covered in milk chocolate and cake crumbs; and Reese's Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cones, which come in an eight pack with four cones stuffed with a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert base and four with a chocolate frozen dairy dessert and that signature peanut butter swirl.

Finally, there’s the Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup, a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert made with Reese's peanut butter swirl and covered in a milk chocolatey coating. (Did we mention there’s peanut butter in all this? We did? Ok, great.) Pricing, Hypebeast reported, will range from $2.20 to $7.99, but could vary depending on your retailer.