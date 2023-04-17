Peanut Butter Lovers Can Finally Choose Creamy or Crunchy Reese's Cups

Reese's is entering the debate with two limited-edition cups.

By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms
Published on April 17, 2023
Reeseâs Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups
Photo:

Courtesy of Reese's

Every true peanut butter fan has their opinion as to whether creamy or crunchy is the best. Now, Reese’s has entered this epic peanut butter battle with the release of both Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups.

Regardless of where you side, starting today you can now experience the best of both worlds with creamy and crunchy versions of the classic candy. Both limited-edition peanut butter cups are still made with the signature peanut butter and chocolate recipe, but offer two unique new textures: Creamy enthusiasts will likely enjoy the smoother filling inside the Creamy Peanut Butter Cup, whereas the chunks of peanuts inside Crunchy Peanut Butter Cup should appeal to those leaning toward something a bit toothier.

“While you might think you know your peanut butter preference, you need to try them both in a Reese's Cup — the best way to enjoy peanut butter,” Reese’s Brand Manager, Chris Fenton, said. “With these new Cups, peanut butter lovers will have a delicious way to sound off on one of the most contested disputes. Let the debate begin!”

To encourage that debate, Reese’s invites peanut butter lovers to cast a vote for their creamy or crunchy preference at hersheyland.com, where you can see the results in real-time. The limited release items are available now through May 17. On May 18 — which, un-coincidentally, is “National I Love Reese’s Day” — the brand will reveal the most popular peanut butter texture.

A pair of new peanut butter textures isn't the only innovation Reese’s has debuted this year. Last month, the brand announced a new dairy-free, plant-based Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup option, made with oat milk. And in January, Reese’s unveiled seven different frozen dessert items, including bars, sandwiches, cones, and scoopable ice cream varieties.

