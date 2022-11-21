Red Lobster Is Reopening Its Holiday Gift Shop for the First Time in Three Years

The year was 2019, and in a pre-covid pandemic world, Red Lobster was more concerned about what all brands were concerned about at the time: online merch shops. The seafood chain launched their first digital pop-up shop for the holiday season at RedLobsterShop.com featuring an ugly sweater with an insulated pocket for Cheddar Bay Biscuits. After Christmas, the pop-up shop closed. Not long after, pretty much everything closed.

It took three years, but the Red Lobster holiday merch shop is ready to pop-up once again. Starting today, RedLobsterShop.com is back open for business. Yes, the Cheddar Bay Biscuit-holding ugly sweater is back (with a new design) as is a slew of other new products three years in the making — including an ornament with a topical tie-in.

Courtesy of Red Lobster

"We're thrilled to bring back our holiday shop this year with new merchandise," Patty Trevino, Red Lobster's chief marketing officer, stated. "We've curated a mix of fashion, fun and function to choose from, including our cozy sweaters and sweatshirts, super soft slogan t-shirts, collectible ornaments — and even a snow globe, so all our loyal fans can bring their love of Red Lobster home for the holidays."

The Cheddar Bay Sleigh Ugly Sweater is clearly the headliner, but the shop has some other highlights beyond the usual tees and totes. There's a snow globe holding a classically-designed Red Lobster restaurant, a Claw Hoodie, Critter Beanie, and a Red Lobster vintage-style snapback cap.

Courtesy of Red Lobster

Also, available is a trio of Red Lobster ornaments. They include the obvious classic Red Lobster critter ornament and a 2022 Cheddar Bay Biscuit ornament, but the final piece is an orange lobster — billed as an ornament version of Cheddar, the rare orange lobster that was found and rescued from a Red Lobster location earlier this year.

Red Lobster stays the online shop will technically stay open until December 31; however, all items are only available in limited quantities, so supplies could run out before the end of the year.