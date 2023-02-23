Red Lobster Is Launching a Line of Frozen Seafood Products, and Yes, It Includes the Biscuits

Though Beyoncé's sage advice to take your boo to Red Lobster still rings true, starting this week, you can host date night in your own kitchen too, as Red Lobster is launching its first-ever frozen entrée line.

The frozen lineup is inspired by menu items that Red Lobster stans crave and is a rather sound investment for the restaurant chain. After all, the global frozen food market is projected to reach a valuation of $504.41 billion by 2030, according to AstuteAnalytica.

According to a press release shared with Food & Wine, the products include coconut-crusted shrimp bites paired with a sweet chili sauce, wild-caught cod breaded with Cheddar Bay Biscuit seasoning, parmesan-crusted garlic and herb-stuffed shrimp, and Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp that Red Lobster says is so good it's "impossible to eat just one."

And it's that last one, the Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp, that Red Lobster is confident will be a hit. When the menu item launched in 2022, Patty Trevino, the chief marketing officer at Red Lobster, shared in a statement, "Everyone loves our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and our shrimp is a close second favorite, so it just made sense to finally put the two together. This first-ever mashup is crispy, crunchy, and full of flavor that will keep you coming back for more."

Though this isn't the first time Red Lobster has made its way to grocery store shelves. The brand already has a successful lineup of mixes, including its Ready-to-Bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits, its gluten-free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, and its Honey Butter Biscuit Mix. To see where you can find the products near you, check out Red Lobster's website, redlobsterathome.com.

