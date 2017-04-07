“This dish is traditionally served on Christmas day in the area of Solopaca,” a hilly wine-growing region. “Some cookbooks call it zuppa santé di nonna Carolina”—Grandma Carolina’s santé soup. Packed with meatballs and leafy greens, it’s reminiscent of the Italian Wedding Soup popular in Italian-American cuisine. Adapted from Naples and the Amalfi Coast (Phaidon, $39.95 US/$49.95 CAN, April 2017) Slideshow: More Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Mix the veal, egg, Parmesan, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Take a little mixture at a time and form small balls.
Pour about 2 cups (500 milliliters) of the stock into a saucepan, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer. Add the meatballs and cook for a few minutes. Drain and set aside.
Bring the remaining 10 cups (2.5 liters) stock to a boil in a saucepan. Add the potatoes, celery, carrots, and onion and cook for 3 – 4 minutes. Add the escarole and cook for 3 – 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Divide the meatballs and mozzarella among 6 bowls. Ladle the vegetable stock over everything. Serve sprinkled with grated Parmesan.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5