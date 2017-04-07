Zuppa Santé
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
“This dish is traditionally served on Christmas day in the area of Solopaca,” a hilly wine-growing region. “Some cookbooks call it zuppa santé di nonna Carolina”—Grandma Carolina’s santé soup. Packed with meatballs and leafy greens, it’s reminiscent of the Italian Wedding Soup popular in Italian-American cuisine.   Adapted from Naples and the Amalfi Coast (Phaidon, $39.95 US/$49.95 CAN, April 2017) Slideshow: More Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 2 ounces (500 grams) ground (minced) veal
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
  • Salt
  • 3 quarts (3 liters) capon or chicken stock
  • 3/4 pound (350 grams) potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 4 stalks celery, diced
  • 4 carrots, cubed
  • 1 white onion, chopped
  • 2 heads curly escarole, thinly shredded
  • 11 ounces (300 grams) mozzarella cheese, cubed

How to Make It

Step 1    

Mix the veal, egg, Parmesan, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Take a little mixture at a time and form small balls.

Step 2    

Pour about 2 cups (500 milliliters) of the stock into a saucepan, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer. Add the meatballs and cook for a few minutes. Drain and set aside.

Step 3    

Bring the remaining 10 cups (2.5 liters) stock to a boil in a saucepan. Add the potatoes, celery, carrots, and onion and cook for 3 – 4 minutes. Add the escarole and cook for 3 – 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 4    

Divide the meatballs and mozzarella among 6 bowls. Ladle the vegetable stock over everything. Serve sprinkled with grated Parmesan.

