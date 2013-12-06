Zucchini with Spicy Harissa
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 12
Peter Hoffman
April 1997

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 12 medium zucchini
  • 2 tablespoons pure olive oil
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Spicy Harissa, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 350°. Set the zucchini on a rimmed baking sheet and rub them with olive oil. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until tender when pierced. When the zucchini are cool enough to handle, cut off and discard the stem ends and coarsely chop the zucchini. Season to taste with the lemon juice and salt and pepper. Serve warm, with the harissa.

Make Ahead

The chopped zucchini can be refrigerated, covered, for up to 1 day.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up