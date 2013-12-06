Zucchini with Mint
Serves : 30
Jennifer Rubell
May 2002

Ingredients

  • 7 pounds medium zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch rounds
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped mint

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. Heat 2 large roasting pans in the oven for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss the zucchini with the olive oil and crushed red pepper; season generously with salt and pepper. Spread the zucchini on the hot pans and roast for 30 minutes without stirring, until the rounds are tender and their bottoms are golden. Transfer to a platter, garnish with the mint and serve.

