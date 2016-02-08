Zucchini Noodles with Chicken and Ginger Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
March 2016

F&W’s Kay Chun creates a healthy alternative to pasta by tossing spiralized zucchini and roast chicken with an aromatic Asian dressing. You’ll need a superfine grater, such as a Microplane, to prep the fresh ginger and garlic.     Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons canola oil
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 2 tablespoons chopped scallions, plus more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, plus more for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 zucchini (1 3/4 pounds), spiralized
  • 1 bunch of watercress, thick stems discarded (8 cups)
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the oil with the lemon juice, ginger, garlic and the 2 tablespoons each of scallions and sesame seeds; season with salt and pepper. 

Step 2    

Fill a bowl with ice water. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the zucchini for 30 seconds. Drain, then transfer to the ice water to cool. Drain well and pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Add the zucchini, watercress and chicken to the dressing in the bowl and season with salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds and serve.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair with a fruit-driven Oregon white.

