Zucchini Muffins with Coconut-Cashew Streusel
Jen Causey
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 dozen
Paige Grandjean

Zucchini muffins get a tropical makeover thanks to an easy stir-together coconut-cashew streusel topping punched up with a lime-and­–coconut milk glaze. Grated zucchini keeps the muffins extra-moist and tender, while cardamom adds a nice citrusy, floral note. If your muffin pans tend to stick, line the cups with paper liners or invest in a Williams Sonoma Goldtouch muffin pan.

Ingredients

COCONUT-CASHEW STREUSEL

  • 1/2 cup raw cashews, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened flaked coconut
  • 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

MUFFINS

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour (about 7 1/2 ounces)
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 1/4 cups grated unpeeled zucchini (from 1 medium zucchini)
  • 3/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup powdered sugar (about 4 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons well-shaken and stirred canned unsweetened oconut milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon lime zest plus 1/2 teaspoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the coconut-cashew streusel: Stir together cashews, coconut, brown sugar, flour, and salt in a medium bowl. Add melted butter; stir to combine.

Step 2    

Make the muffins: Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray. Stir together flour, cardamom, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a medium bowl; set aside.

Step 3    

Whisk eggs in a medium bowl until pale and foamy. Add sugar, zucchini, oil, and vanilla; whisk to combine. Gently whisk flour mixture into egg mixture until just combined. Transfer batter to prepared muffin pan, spooning about 1/4 cup batter into each cup. Top each muffin with about 2 tablespoons of the coconut-cashew streusel.

Step 4    

Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 22 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack; let cool 10 minutes. Run a small offset spatula around each muffin, and transfer muffins to a wire rack. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 5    

Whisk together powdered sugar, coconut milk, and lime zest and juice in a small bowl until smooth. Spoon glaze over cooled muffins.

