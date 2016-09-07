Zucchini Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Set 2 wire racks over 2 rimmed baking sheets. Arrange the zucchini slices in a single layer on the racks, brush with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season generously with salt and black pepper. Roast the zucchini for about 40 minutes, until just tender and lightly browned at the edges.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, garlic and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste for 1 minute, then add the chopped tomatoes and crushed red pepper and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 20 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta and the 1 cup of Parmesan with the egg, basil and thyme. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Increase the oven temperature to 400°. Lightly oil a 2-quart oval baking dish. Spread 3/4 cup of the tomato sauce in the dish and arrange a single layer of zucchini slices on top. Spread 1 cup of the ricotta mixture over the zucchini, then sprinkle with about one-third each of the provolone and mozzarella. Spoon 1 cup of the tomato sauce over the cheeses. Arrange another layer of zucchini over the tomato sauce, spread the remaining ricotta mixture on top and sprinkle with another one-third of the provolone and mozzarella. Spoon the remaining tomato sauce on top. Arrange the remaining zucchini slices over the sauce, then top with the remaining provolone and mozzarella.