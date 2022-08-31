Ingredients Seafood Shellfish Shrimp Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says. By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Instagram Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer. Anna has been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017, and her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications, as well as on various digital platforms. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs, and fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Antonis Achilleos / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Thom Driver Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Ingredients 1 (8-ounce) container mascarpone cheese 1 garlic clove, grated with a Microplane grater (1/4 teaspoon) 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 3 medium (8-ounce) zucchini, sliced lengthwise into 1/8-inch-thick planks 2 (8-ounce) ears fresh yellow corn, husks removed ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided, plus more for servin 1 pound unpeeled raw medium shrimp (thawed if frozen) 4 (3-ounce) naan flatbreads (such as Stonefire) ½ teaspoon smoked paprika Torn fresh basil, for garnish Directions Stir together mascarpone, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl; set aside. Toss together zucchini, corn, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Peel shrimp, and devein. Using a paring knife, gently cut along back of shrimp, cutting three-fourths of the way through, until you reach the tail. Toss together butterflied shrimp, 1 tablespoon oil, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Brush both sides of flatbreads evenly with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Place corn on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until corn is bright yellow and evenly charred, about 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Add zucchini, shrimp, and flatbreads during final 5 minutes of corn grilling time; grill, uncovered, until shrimp are just pink on each side, about 1 minute and 30 seconds per side; zucchini is charred and just tender, 1 to 2 minutes per side; and flatbreads are lightly toasted on bottoms, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer corn to a cutting board, and transfer zucchini, shrimp, and flatbreads to a baking sheet. Cut corn kernels from cobs; discard cobs. Reduce grill temperature to medium (350°F to 400°F). Stir corn kernels into mascarpone mixture in medium bowl until combined. Spread about 1/4 cup corn-mascarpone mixture over grilled side of each flatbread. Top evenly with zucchini and shrimp. Sprinkle evenly with smoked paprika. Grill flatbreads, covered, until bottoms are lightly toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Garnish with basil and additional pepper. Cut into planks, and serve. Make Ahead Prepared shrimp and vegetables may be grilled up to 1 day ahead and kept covered and chilled before assembling and grilling flatbreads. Suggested Pairing Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend Print