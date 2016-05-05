Zucchini Burgers with Roasted Garlic Tzatziki

Author Name: Ronda Rose Review Body: Made these yesterday. Roasted the zucchini and squash on the grill instead of the oven. My oh my! These were good! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-06-27

Author Name: Dianne Ely Smith Review Body: This sounds delicious, but using my oven to roast veggies for an hour in the middle of the hot summer and heating up my house is not something I am going to be doing. Ronda601 has the better idea - using the grill! All food magazines/sites need to re-think using an oven so much in the summertime. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-06-27

Author Name: Dana Cardona Review Body: Roasting time in recipe is way too hot/long. 45 mins at 400 was plenty. Flavor is really good, but these are basically bread burgers. I will make again, though! Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2016-08-08

Author Name: Sandy Chiefa Review Body: MY daughter made these for me. I'm a vegan. Loved it thanks Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-08-10