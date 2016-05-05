Zucchini Burgers with Roasted Garlic Tzatziki

These zucchini-loaded veggie burgers are too tender for the grill grate, so they’re cooked on a griddle, but they get a great kick from smoked paprika. Slideshow: More Veggie Burgers
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the zucchini and yellow squash with 6 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and spread on 2 baking sheets in a single layer. Roast until golden, turning the squash and rotating the baking sheets halfway through, 1 hour. Let cool to room temperature.
In a bowl, combine both paprikas with the cayenne, garlic and 1 tablespoon of salt. In a food processor, pulse the squash and zucchini with the paprika spice mix in 2 batches until finely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the panko and parsley and mix gently.
Form the mixture into eight 4-inch burgers about 1 inch thick. Arrange the burgers on a parchment-lined baking sheet and refrigerate for 1 hour.
On a griddle, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook the burgers over moderately high heat until well-browned and heated through, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Set the zucchini burgers on the rolls and serve with the toppings.
Notes
Use this recipe for Roasted Garlic Tzatziki.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 4
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Ronda Rose
Review Body: Made these yesterday. Roasted the zucchini and squash on the grill instead of the oven. My oh my! These were good!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-06-27
Author Name: Dianne Ely Smith
Review Body: This sounds delicious, but using my oven to roast veggies for an hour in the middle of the hot summer and heating up my house is not something I am going to be doing. Ronda601 has the better idea - using the grill! All food magazines/sites need to re-think using an oven so much in the summertime.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-06-27
Author Name: Dana Cardona
Review Body: Roasting time in recipe is way too hot/long. 45 mins at 400 was plenty. Flavor is really good, but these are basically bread burgers. I will make again, though!
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-08-08
Author Name: Sandy Chiefa
Review Body: MY daughter made these for me. I'm a vegan. Loved it thanks
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-10
Author Name: Summer Tebbs
Review Body: I don't have a food processor. Is there anyway to make this without one?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-10