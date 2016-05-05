Zucchini Burgers with Roasted Garlic Tzatziki
© Adrian Gaut
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Eli Sussman and Max Sussman
June 2016

These zucchini-loaded veggie burgers are too tender for the grill grate, so they’re cooked on a griddle, but they get a great kick from smoked paprika. Slideshow: More Veggie Burgers

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds zucchini, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick rounds
  • 3 pounds yellow squash, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick rounds
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 cups panko
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley
  • Potato rolls, kale leaves, sliced tomato and Roasted Garlic and Sumac Tzatziki (see Note), for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the zucchini and yellow squash with 6 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and spread on 2 baking sheets in a single layer. Roast until golden, turning the squash and rotating the baking sheets halfway through, 1 hour. Let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

In a bowl, combine both paprikas with the cayenne, garlic and 1 tablespoon of salt. In a food processor, pulse the squash and zucchini with the paprika spice mix in 2 batches until finely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the panko and parsley and mix gently.

Step 3    

Form the mixture into eight 4-inch burgers about 1 inch thick. Arrange the burgers on  a parchment-lined baking sheet and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 4    

On a griddle, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook the burgers over moderately high heat until well-browned and heated through, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Set the zucchini  burgers on the rolls and serve with the toppings.

Notes

Use this recipe for Roasted Garlic Tzatziki.

Suggested Pairing

Light-bodied, summery ale.

