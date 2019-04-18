Zucchini Breakfast Bread

From the irresistibly crunchy turbinado sugar crust to the perfectly moist and tender crumb, this super-simple zucchini bread delivers maximum breakfast delight. Studded with pecans and oats and perfumed with orange zest, cinnamon, and allspice, it makes a perfect grab-and-go breakfast. If you want to treat yourself, do like we do: Slather it with butter and give it a quick toast in a skillet. If you’re lucky enough to have leftovers, cut it into cubes, toss with butter, and toast them for topping yogurt or ice cream.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with 2 tablespoons butter. Coat pan with turbinado sugar, and tap out excess. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and allspice in a medium bowl; set aside.
Whisk eggs in a large bowl until pale and foamy. Add zucchini, granulated sugar, oil, vanilla, and orange zest; whisk to combine. Add flour mixture, and whisk until just incorporated. Stir in pecans and 1/2 cup oats. Pour batter into prepared pan, and smooth top. Sprinkle with remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oats.
Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 55 minutes to 1 hour. Cool bread in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Remove bread from pan, and cool completely on wire rack, about 1 hour. Cut into slices, and serve with remaining 6 tablespoons softened butter.