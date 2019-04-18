Zucchini Breakfast Bread

From the irresistibly crunchy turbinado sugar crust to the perfectly moist and tender crumb, this super-simple zucchini bread delivers maximum breakfast delight. Studded with pecans and oats and perfumed with orange zest, cinnamon, and allspice, it makes a perfect grab-and-go breakfast. If you want to treat yourself, do like we do: Slather it with butter and give it a quick toast in a skillet. If you’re lucky enough to have leftovers, cut it into cubes, toss with butter, and toast them for topping yogurt or ice cream.