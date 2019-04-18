Zucchini Breakfast Bread
Jen Causey
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Paige Grandjean

From the irresistibly crunchy turbinado sugar crust to the perfectly moist and tender crumb, this super-simple zucchini bread delivers maximum breakfast delight. Studded with pecans and oats and perfumed with orange zest, cinnamon, and allspice, it makes a perfect grab-and-go breakfast. If you want to treat yourself, do like we do: Slather it with butter and give it a quick toast in a skillet. If you’re lucky enough to have leftovers, cut it into cubes, toss with butter, and toast them for topping yogurt or ice cream.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup salted butter (4 ounces), softened, divided
  • 1/4 cup turbinado sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (about 6 3/8 ounces)
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 1/4 cups grated unpeeled zucchini (from 1 large zucchini)
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest (from 1 orange)
  • 3/4 cup toasted pecans, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 1/2 tablespoons old-fashioned regular rolled oats, divided

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with 2 tablespoons butter. Coat pan with turbinado sugar, and tap out excess. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and allspice in a medium bowl; set aside.

Step 2    

Whisk eggs in a large bowl until pale and foamy. Add zucchini, granulated sugar, oil, vanilla, and orange zest; whisk to combine. Add flour mixture, and whisk until just incorporated. Stir in pecans and 1/2 cup oats. Pour batter into prepared pan, and smooth top. Sprinkle with remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oats.

Step 3    

Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 55 minutes to 1 hour. Cool bread in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Remove bread from pan, and cool completely on wire rack, about 1 hour. Cut into slices, and serve with remaining 6 tablespoons softened butter.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up