Zucchini-and-Herb-Stuffed Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Toss together zucchini and 2 teaspoons salt in a colander set over a large bowl. Let stand until liquid is released, about 20 minutes. Transfer zucchini to a clean kitchen towel. Squeeze as much liquid from zucchini as possible.

Step 2 While zucchini stands, pat chicken dry. Place chicken, breast side down, on a cutting board. Using poultry shears, cut along both sides of backbone; remove and discard backbone. Turn chicken breast side up. Place a heavy skillet on chicken breast, and press firmly against breastbone until it cracks and breast meat is an even 1-inch thickness. Transfer chicken to a wire rack in a large baking pan. Cut off wing tips at second joint; discard wing tips. Using your fingertips, gently loosen and lift skin from flesh of breasts, thighs, and drumsticks, being careful not to tear or totally detach skin. Set spatchcocked and prepped chicken aside.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 425°F. Stir together ricotta, breadcrumbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, softened butter, marjoram, egg yolk, drained zucchini, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper until combined. Stuff zucchini mixture under skin of chicken breast, thighs, and drumsticks; carefully replace skin. Mold and evenly distribute stuffing, shaping and patting skin on outside of chicken.

Step 4 Stir together herbes de Provence, remaining 2 teaspoons salt, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle oil over chicken, and sprinkle with herb mixture.