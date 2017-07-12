How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, cover the rice with 2 inches of cold water. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 In another large bowl, cover the bamboo leaves with cold water. Place a second bowl on top of the bamboo leaves to keep them submerged. Let soak at room temperature overnight.

Step 3 Drain the rice well and return to the bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the salt and 1 tablespoon of the sesame seeds and stir to combine.

Step 4 In a medium bowl, using a rubber spatula, stir the red bean paste with the lemon juice, ginger and a pinch salt until well combined.

Step 5 Lift 2 bamboo leaves out of the water and pat dry with paper towels. Arrange the leaves on a work surface, overlapping them by about 1 inch. Roll the leaves to form a cone. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the rice into the cone, then 2 teaspoons of the red bean paste and top with 2 more tablespoons of the rice. Fold the bamboo leaves over the opening to form a triangle-shaped bundle. Tie with kitchen string and transfer to a large enameled cast-iron casserole. Repeat with the remaining bamboo leaves, rice and red bean paste, arranging the bundles in a single layer.

Step 6 Cover the zongzi with 1 inch of cold water. Add a generous pinch of salt. Cover and bring to a boil, then simmer over moderately low heat until the rice is tender and sticky, about 1 hour; add more boiling water if needed to keep the zongzi submerged.