Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Colin O’Neill

Colin O’Neill created this lush, nutty dessert cocktail for a Valentine’s Day menu. “I’ve always liked decadent and sort of sweet drinks,” he says. “It’s not really a guilty pleasure because I’m not ashamed of it at all.”  Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces aged rum, preferably Barbancourt 4-year
  • 1/2 ounce Raspberry Syrup (see Note)
  • 1/2 ounce heavy cream
  • 1/4 ounce Frangelico
  • Dash of chocolate bitters
  • 1 large egg
  • Ice
  • 1 raspberry and finely grated dark chocolate, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the rum, Raspberry Syrup, cream, Frangelico, bitters and egg; shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the raspberry and chocolate.

Notes

Raspberry Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 4 ounces water with 3/4 cup superfine sugar and 1 1/2 cups raspberries. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes, smashing the raspberries. Remove from the heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup into a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Makes about 8 ounces.

