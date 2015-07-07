Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart

Colin O’Neill created this lush, nutty dessert cocktail for a Valentine’s Day menu. “I’ve always liked decadent and sort of sweet drinks,” he says. “It’s not really a guilty pleasure because I’m not ashamed of it at all.”
Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the rum, Raspberry Syrup, cream, Frangelico, bitters and egg; shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the raspberry and chocolate.
Notes
Raspberry Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 4 ounces water with 3/4 cup superfine sugar and 1 1/2 cups raspberries. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes, smashing the raspberries. Remove from the heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup into a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Makes about 8 ounces.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5