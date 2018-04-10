Zhoug 
Cedric Angeles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : about 1 1/4 cups
Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan
May 2018

Maydan in Washington, D.C., celebrates Middle Eastern flavors and open-fire cooking, so it’s no surprise that zhoug, a Yemini condiment made for grilled meats, is on the menu. Pureeing the herbs and chiles with oil keeps the sauce bright green for several days. Slideshow: More Parsley Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups firmly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves 
  • 1 cup olive oil 
  • 3/4 cup firmly packed fresh cilantro leaves 
  • 2 serrano chiles, stemmed 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin 

How to Make It

Step

Place all ingredients in a blender. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

