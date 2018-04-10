Cedric Angeles
Maydan in Washington, D.C., celebrates Middle Eastern flavors and open-fire cooking, so it’s no surprise that zhoug, a Yemini condiment made for grilled meats, is on the menu. Pureeing the herbs and chiles with oil keeps the sauce bright green for several days. Slideshow: More Parsley Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Place all ingredients in a blender. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: KarenP101
Review Body: Omg! I love Maydan. So glad they shared this recipe!! Can't wait to try!!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-04-17