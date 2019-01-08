Zesty Chile-Lime Vinaigrette
Greg DuPree
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1/2 cup
Andrea Nguyen
February 2019

This dressing straddles East and West, just like Vietnamese cooking. Its zippy, fresh flavor is great for a wide range of salads, from mixed lettuces to grated beets and carrots.

Ingredients

  • 2 (3-ounce) limes (smooth-skinned ones are juicier)
  • Rice vinegar, as needed
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar or honey
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil or other neutral oil (such as grapeseed oil)
  • Finely ground sea salt, to taste
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 large (3/8-ounce) red Fresno chile or jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

How to Make It

Step

Zest limes into a small bowl using a Microplane grater. Squeeze juice from limes, adding vinegar as needed to equal 1/4 cup. Add lime juice-vinegar mixture, sugar, soy sauce, and oil to zest in bowl; stir until sugar dissolves. Season with salt and black pepper to create a balanced savory-tangy note. (I usually begin with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper.) Stir in chile; let stand 5 to 10 minutes.

Make Ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container up to 5 days. 

