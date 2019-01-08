Zesty Chile-Lime Vinaigrette

Step

Zest limes into a small bowl using a Microplane grater. Squeeze juice from limes, adding vinegar as needed to equal 1/4 cup. Add lime juice-vinegar mixture, sugar, soy sauce, and oil to zest in bowl; stir until sugar dissolves. Season with salt and black pepper to create a balanced savory-tangy note. (I usually begin with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper.) Stir in chile; let stand 5 to 10 minutes.