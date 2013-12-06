Chef Umberto Creatini flavors his sauce with a Tuscan specialty called "shepherd's liqueur," which is not available here. Zabaglione is also delicious served on its own or as a sauce for fresh fruit. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a stainless steel bowl, combine the egg yolks, Galliano and sugar. Set the bowl over a saucepan with 1 inch of gently simmering water and whisk constantly until the mixture is pale golden, thick and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Do not overcook or the eggs will scramble. Serve at once
