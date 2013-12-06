Zabaglione
Serves : 8
Uberto Creatini
October 1998

Chef Umberto Creatini flavors his sauce with a Tuscan specialty called "shepherd's liqueur," which is not available here. Zabaglione is also delicious served on its own or as a sauce for fresh fruit. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup Galliano or Southern Comfort
  • 1/4 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step

In a stainless steel bowl, combine the egg yolks, Galliano and sugar. Set the bowl over a saucepan with 1 inch of gently simmering water and whisk constantly until the mixture is pale golden, thick and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Do not overcook or the eggs will scramble. Serve at once

