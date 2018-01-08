Za’atar Flatbread
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 10
Mirvat Kadouh
March 2018

These seed-and-herb flatbreads are best warm out of the oven. Freeze leftovers, then reheat in the toaster. Kaak and za’atar spice blends are available at hashems.com. Slideshow: More Flatbread Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 2/3 cups all-purpose flour (about 24 ounces), plus more for dusting
  • 6 tablespoons kaak spice blend
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fine bulgur
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1/2 tablespoons active dry yeast
  • 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 tablespoons fennel seeds
  • 1 1/4 cups corn oil, divided, plus more for hands
  • 1 1/2 cups warm water
  • 1/2 cup za’atar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine flour, kaak, bulgur, sugar, yeast, salt, and fennel seeds in the bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment. Add 1/4 cup oil, and beat on low speed until combined. Add 1 1/2 cups warm water and beat until dough starts to come together, about 4 minutes. Increase speed to medium-low, and beat until dough comes together and forms a ball, about 2 minutes. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface, and knead 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Place dough in a large glass or metal bowl coated with 2 tablespoons oil, and turn to coat dough. Cover with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place until dough has doubled in size, about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Whisk together za’atar and 3/4 cup oil in a small bowl.

Step 4    

Spread 1 tablespoon oil on each of 2 rimmed baking sheets. Remove dough to a lightly floured work surface, and cut into 10 pieces (about 4 1/2 ounces each). Shape each piece into a 5-inch circle, and place 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets. Spread 1 tablespoon za’atar mixture on each dough round. Cover with plastic wrap, and let stand at room temperature until slightly puffy, about 1 hour.

Step 5    

Place a pizza stone in oven, and preheat oven to 525°F (do not remove pizza stone while oven preheats).

Step 6    

Working with lightly oiled hands, press each dough round into a thin 7-inch circle. Place 3 thin dough rounds on 1 rimmed baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap, and let stand 15 minutes. Cover remaining dough rounds.

Step 7    

Place baking sheet with dough rounds on preheated pizza stone, and bake at 525°F until tops and bottoms of flatbreads are evenly browned, 7 to 9 minutes. Remove flatbreads from baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough rounds.

