Yuzu Ponzu
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
24 HR
Yield
Serves : 1 cup
March 2018

Japanese ponzu sauce balances umami-rich soy sauce with sweet sake and mirin, as well as tart and fragrant fresh yuzu juice. We steep the sauce with kombu and katsuobushi for even more depth. Use this ponzu from Eric Wolfinger as a marinade or dipping sauce, or drizzle over Chawanmushi.  Slideshow: More Japanese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sake
  • 3 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 (3-inch) kombu square
  • 1/4 ounce katsuobushi
  • 1/4 cup fresh yuzu or Meyer lemon juice

How to Make It

Step

Combine soy sauce, sake, and mirin in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium. Add kombu and katsuobushi and remove from heat. Add yuzu juice. Cover and let mixture stand at room temperature overnight. Strain before using.

