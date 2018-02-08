Yuzu Ponzu

Eric Wolfinger
Japanese ponzu sauce balances umami-rich soy sauce with sweet sake and mirin, as well as tart and fragrant fresh yuzu juice. We steep the sauce with kombu and katsuobushi for even more depth. Use this ponzu from Eric Wolfinger as a marinade or dipping sauce, or drizzle over Chawanmushi. Slideshow: More Japanese Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Combine soy sauce, sake, and mirin in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium. Add kombu and katsuobushi and remove from heat. Add yuzu juice. Cover and let mixture stand at room temperature overnight. Strain before using.
