Yuzu Kosho Cashew Butter Toasts

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the candied mandarins In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar with 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a bare simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the mandarins and vanilla seeds and pod and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the mandarins are softened and slightly translucent, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat; discard the vanilla pod. Let the mandarins cool in the syrup, about 1 hour.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the yuzu kosho cashew butter Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the cashews on a baking sheet and toast for about 20 minutes, until deep golden. Transfer the sheet to a rack and let the cashews cool completely.

Step 3 In a food processor, pulse the cashews until finely chopped. Add the sugar, salt and yuzu kosho. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the oil until well blended. Scrape into a medium bowl.