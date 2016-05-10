Yusheng is a traditional raw fish salad served in Malaysia and Singapore. It is a communal ceremonial New Years dish. The ingredients are placed individually on a serving platter, the salad is dressed and then all the guests toss the salad up in the air with chopsticks. The higher the toss, the more prosperity in the New Year. Slideshow: More Asian Recipes
How to Make It
Prepare your vegetables using the julienne blade on a mandoline.
To make rosettes of the salmon slices, roll it into a log and pinch one end to make the base.
In a medium sauté pan, heat the oil over high heat. Quickly cook the yam strips. Remove and place them on a paper towel.
Toss 1/3 cup of the yam strips in red food coloring, 1/3 cup in green and 1/3 cup in purple coloring
On a serving platter, place small piles of each vegetable around the rim.
Place the salmon rosettes in the center.
Whisk together the 5-spice powder, cinnamon and white pepper and place the mix in a small serving bowl.
Place the peanuts and sesame seeds into small serving bowls.
Whisk together the plum sauce, rice vinegar and the sesame oil. Place into an small serving bowl.
Notes
To perform the ceremony, gather your participants around the dish. The host will sprinkle the sesame seeds, peanuts, and spice mixture on the salad. Then the host will pour the dressing over the salad. With chopsticks, the participants will toss the ingredients into the air, wishing each other prosperity and good fortune. The higher the toss, the more prosperity.
