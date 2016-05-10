Yusheng
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Evi Abeler

Yusheng is a traditional raw fish salad served in Malaysia and Singapore. It is a communal ceremonial New Years dish. The ingredients are placed individually on a serving platter, the salad is dressed and then all the guests toss the salad up in the air with chopsticks. The higher the toss, the more prosperity in the New Year. Slideshow: More Asian Recipes

Ingredients

Salad

  • 1/4 cup carrot strips
  • 1/4 cup daikon radish strips
  • 1/4 cup cucumber slices
  • 1 cup yam strips
  • Food coloring
  • 2 tablespoons red pickled ginger
  • 1 peeled pomelo, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 pound sashimi salmon, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon toasted chopped peanuts
  • 1 teaspoon five-spice powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Pinch of white ground pepper
  • Pok chui crackers

Dressing

  • 3 tablespoons plum sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the salad

Prepare your vegetables using the julienne blade on a mandoline.

Step 2    

To make rosettes of the salmon slices, roll it into a log and pinch one end to make the base.

Step 3    

In a medium sauté pan, heat the oil over high heat. Quickly cook the yam strips. Remove and place them on a paper towel.

Step 4    

Toss 1/3 cup of the yam strips in red food coloring, 1/3 cup in green and 1/3 cup in purple coloring

Step 5    

On a serving platter, place small piles of each vegetable around the rim.

Step 6    

Place the salmon rosettes in the center.

Step 7    

Whisk together the 5-spice powder, cinnamon and white pepper and place the mix in a small serving bowl.

Step 8    

Place the peanuts and sesame seeds into small serving bowls.

Step 9    Make the dressing

Whisk together the plum sauce, rice vinegar and the sesame oil. Place into an small serving bowl.

Notes

To perform the ceremony, gather your participants around the dish. The host will sprinkle the sesame seeds, peanuts, and spice mixture on the salad. Then the host will pour the dressing over the salad. With chopsticks, the participants will toss the ingredients into the air, wishing each other prosperity and good fortune. The higher the toss, the more prosperity.

