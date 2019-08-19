Yunnan-Style Spicy Pork–Stuffed Eggplant

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat a grill to very high (500°F). Using a fork, prick eggplants all over. Place eggplants on oiled grates; grill, covered, turning occasionally, until skin is slightly charred and flesh is creamy and pulling away from skin, 15 to 20 minutes. Gently transfer to a rimmed baking sheet, and let cool 10 minutes.

Step 2 Heat a small skillet over medium. Add Szechuan peppercorns and cumin seeds; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder; add white peppercorns and cardamom seeds. Pulse until finely ground. Transfer to a medium bowl, and stir in gochugaru, 4 teaspoons salt, and 13-spice powder until combined.

Step 3 Heat oil in a wok over medium-high until just smoking. Add dried chiles; cook 5 seconds. Add ground pork and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, breaking pork up with a spoon, until just cooked through and some bits of meat have begun to brown, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Add scallions and fresh chiles, if using; cook, stirring constantly, until scallions are slightly wilted, about 15 seconds. Remove from heat, and stir in 2 teaspoons reserved spice mixture. (Reserve remaining spice mixture for another use.)