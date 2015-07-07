The Yubari King

© Lucas Allen
Bartender Jason Patz named this drink after the luxury Japanese melon prized for its sweet orange flesh and perfectly round shape. (A pair can fetch up to $21,000 at auction.) Patz shakes cubes of cantaloupe with Nikka Yoichi whisky from Hokkaido, also the birthplace of Yubari King melons.
Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the cantaloupe cubes. Add the whisky, Simple Syrup and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled double rocks glass and garnish with the skewered melon balls.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5