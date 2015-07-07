The Yubari King

Bartender Jason Patz named this drink after the luxury Japanese melon prized for its sweet orange flesh and perfectly round shape. (A pair can fetch up to $21,000 at auction.) Patz shakes cubes of cantaloupe with Nikka Yoichi whisky from Hokkaido, also the birthplace of Yubari King melons. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails



Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015