The Yubari King
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Jason Patz

Bartender Jason Patz named this drink after the luxury Japanese melon prized for its sweet orange flesh and perfectly round shape. (A pair can fetch up to $21,000 at auction.) Patz shakes cubes of cantaloupe with Nikka Yoichi whisky from Hokkaido, also the birthplace of Yubari King melons. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • Four 1-inch cantaloupe cubes, plus 1 or 2 cantaloupe balls skewered on a pick for garnish
  • 2 ounces 12-year Japanese whisky or Nikka Yoichi 15-year
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the cantaloupe cubes. Add the whisky, Simple Syrup and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled double rocks glass and garnish with the skewered melon balls.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up