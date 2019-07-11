You Can’t Handle the Chartreuth

Victor Protasio
It’s easy being green when fino sherry meets herbaceous Chartreuse in Carlie Steiner’s cooling drink from Washington, D.C.’s Himitsu. Bolivian brandy is distilled from, and smells just like, grapes. Substitute pisco in a pinch.
How to Make It
Step
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, and set aside. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, cucumber piece, mint leaves, lime juice, simple syrup, Chartreuse, sherry, and brandy. Cover and shake vigorously until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into prepared highball glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.