You Can’t Handle the Chartreuth
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Cocktail
By Carlie Steiner
August 2019

It’s easy being green when fino sherry meets herbaceous Chartreuse in Carlie Steiner’s cooling drink from Washington, D.C.’s Himitsu. Bolivian brandy is distilled from, and smells just like, grapes. Substitute pisco in a pinch.

Ingredients

  • Ice cubes
  • 1 (1-inch) peeled cucumber piece
  • 6 fresh mint leaves, plus sprig for garnish
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons simple syrup
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons (3/4 ounce) green Chartreuse
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons (3/4 ounce) fino sherry
  • 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) Bolivian brandy (such as Rujero Singani or Singani 63)

How to Make It

Step

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, and set aside. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, cucumber piece, mint leaves, lime juice, simple syrup, Chartreuse, sherry, and brandy. Cover and shake vigorously until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into prepared highball glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement