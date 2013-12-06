Yogurt Sorbet
Serves : MAKES 1 QUART
Patricia Wells
January 2001

Ingredients

  • 3 large egg whites
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 3 cups plain nonfat yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, using a handheld electric mixer, beat the egg whites until frothy. Slowly add the sugar and beat at high speed until the egg whites hold stiff, shiny peaks, about 4 minutes.

Step 2    

In another bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Fold in the egg whites. Transfer the mixture to an ice cream machine and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Make Ahead

The yogurt sorbet can be frozen for 2 days.

Notes

1/2 Cup Serving Calories 120 kcal, Total Fat 0.2 gm, Saturated Fat 0.1 gm, Protein 7 gm, Carbohydrates 23 gm.

