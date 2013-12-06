Yogurt Sauce

How to Make It
Step 1
Scoop the yogurt into a paper coffee filter set in a strainer over a bowl and let drain in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Transfer the yogurt to a bowl and discard the liquid.
Step 2
In a small skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat until fragrant and lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Let the garlic oil cool slightly, then stir into the yogurt and season with salt and cayenne.
Serve With
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5