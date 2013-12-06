Yogurt Sauce
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1 1/2 CUPS
Joyce Goldstein
August 2000

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups plain yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • Salt
  • Cayenne pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Scoop the yogurt into a paper coffee filter set in a strainer over a bowl and let drain in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Transfer the yogurt to a bowl and discard the liquid.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat until fragrant and lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Let the garlic oil cool slightly, then stir into the yogurt and season with salt and cayenne.

Serve With

Lamb Köfte with Grilled Poblanos and Yogurt Sauce .

