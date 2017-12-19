Yogurt Panna Cotta with Marmalade and Olive Oil 

Brooks Reitz liked the tangy-sweet panna cotta so much at Jody Williams’s restaurant Via Carota in New York City that he put it on his menu at Melfi’s in Charleston. Slideshow: More Panna Cotta Recipes
In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over 1/4 cup cold water, and let stand until softened, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring cream and vanilla bean and seeds to a simmer, and cook over moderately low heat for 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat, and whisk in gelatin mixture.
In a medium bowl, whisk sugar with olive oil until combined. Whisk in yogurt until smooth. Gradually whisk in the vanilla cream; remove and discard vanilla bean. Pour mixture into eight 6-ounce ramekins and refrigerate until set, at least 3 hours and up to 2 days.
Drop a tablespoon of marmalade on each panna cotta. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt, and serve.
