Yogurt Panna Cotta with Marmalade and Olive Oil 
Peter Frank Edwards
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Brooks Reitz
January 2018

Brooks Reitz liked the tangy-sweet panna cotta so much at Jody Williams’s restaurant Via Carota in New York City that he put it on his menu at Melfi’s in Charleston. Slideshow: More Panna Cotta Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 1/4-ounce envelope unflavored gelatin 
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream 
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped 
  • 1/2 cup sugar 
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling 
  • 2 cups plain whole-milk Greek yogurt 
  • 1/2 cup orange marmalade 
  • Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over 1/4 cup cold water, and let stand until softened, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring cream and vanilla bean and seeds to a simmer, and cook over moderately low heat for 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat, and whisk in gelatin mixture.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk sugar with olive oil until combined. Whisk in yogurt until smooth. Gradually whisk in the vanilla cream; remove and discard vanilla bean. Pour mixture into eight 6-ounce ramekins and refrigerate until set, at least 3 hours and up to 2 days.

Step 3    

Drop a tablespoon of marmalade on each panna cotta. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt, and serve. 

