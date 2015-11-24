Yogurt Chicken
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
January 2014

When using yogurt, be sure to stir the contents of the container first, as the yogurt tends to separate over time. Whole milk yogurt is ideal here, but low-fat or non-fat yogurt would also work. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plain whole milk, low-fat or nonfat yogurt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 bone-in chicken pieces, with skin (about 2 pounds), either thighs or drumsticks or a mixture
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, turmeric, cardamom, cayenne and salt. Add the chicken pieces and marinate at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the chicken over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve the chicken garnished with the cilantro.

Make Ahead

The marinated chicken can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours before cooking. Bring to room temperature before grilling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up