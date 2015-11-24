Yogurt Chicken

© Scott Hocker
When using yogurt, be sure to stir the contents of the container first, as the yogurt tends to separate over time. Whole milk yogurt is ideal here, but low-fat or non-fat yogurt would also work. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, turmeric, cardamom, cayenne and salt. Add the chicken pieces and marinate at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours.
Step 2
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the chicken over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve the chicken garnished with the cilantro.
Make Ahead
The marinated chicken can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours before cooking. Bring to room temperature before grilling.
