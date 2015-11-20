Yogurt and Peas Mac and Cheese

© Ian Knauer
This creamy "Mac n Cheese" gets extra tang from the yogurt. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, 2 minutes before the pasta is done, stir in the peas and cook 2 minutes, then drain.
Step 2
Whisk together the yogurt, cheese, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Toss the pasta and peas with the yogurt sauce and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.
