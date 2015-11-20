Yogurt and Peas Mac and Cheese
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8 
Ian Knauer
May 2014

This creamy "Mac n Cheese" gets extra tang from the yogurt. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pasta tubes
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 10 ounces frozen baby peas, thawed
  • 3 cups whole milk yogurt
  • 1 cup finely grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 garlic clove, mashed to a paste with a pinch of salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, 2 minutes before the pasta is done, stir in the peas and cook 2 minutes, then drain.

Step 2    

Whisk together the yogurt, cheese, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Toss the pasta and peas with the yogurt sauce and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.

