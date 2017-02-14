Yogurt-and-Cucumber Salad (Mast-o Khiar) 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Mahin Gilanpour Motamed
March 2017

Mast-o khiar is a refreshing yogurt salad made with cucumbers, dill, garlic and shallots. It can be served alongside everything from Persian flatbread to meats and fish. Slideshow: More Cucumber Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Greek yogurt 
  • 4 small Persian cucumbers, finely diced 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped dill 
  • 1 small shallot, minced 
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Dried mint and rose petals, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, stir the yogurt with the cucumbers, dill, shallot and garlic; season with salt and pepper. Transfer to  a serving bowl and garnish with dried mint and rose petals.

