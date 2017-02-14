Yogurt-and-Cucumber Salad (Mast-o Khiar) 

© Con Poulos
Mast-o khiar is a refreshing yogurt salad made with cucumbers, dill, garlic and shallots. It can be served alongside everything from Persian flatbread to meats and fish. Slideshow: More Cucumber Salad Recipes
In a medium bowl, stir the yogurt with the cucumbers, dill, shallot and garlic; season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with dried mint and rose petals.
Author Name: Carter Johnson
Review Body: This paired beautifully with curry chicken and naan bread for dinner this evening. Make sure you add plenty of kosher salt.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2018-01-31