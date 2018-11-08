Yemenite Short Ribs 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
15 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Michael Solomonov
December 2018

An essential ingredient in Yemenite cooking, hawaij is a blend of spices often used to flavor soups and stews. A variation of the blend, spiced with cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger, is used to flavor coffee. Here, star chef Michael Solomonov combines turmeric, black pepper, and cumin for a simple but robust blend that wholly complements lucious beef short ribs.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons ground turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 2 (5-pound) beef short rib plates (3 ribs per plate)
  • Fermented Serrano Schug, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together salt, turmeric, black pepper, and cumin in a medium bowl until blended. Rub mixture evenly over short rib plates. Place rib plates, bone sides down, on a wire rack set inside a large rimmed baking sheet. Chill, uncovered, 8 hours or up to overnight. Remove short ribs, and let stand until ribs come to room temperature, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 250°F. Transfer short ribs on rack in baking sheet to preheated oven, and cook, uncovered, until meat is tender but not falling apart and a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion registers 190°F, 5 hours and 30 minutes to 6 hours and 30 minutes. (Alternatively, to test for doneness, use a paring knife to pierce the meat between the bones. There should be no resistance.) Remove ribs from oven, tent with aluminum foil, and let rest 30 minutes. Carve each rib plate into individual ribs, and serve with schug.

Make Ahead

To reheat cooked ribs, preheat oven to 300°F. Place ribs in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Add 1/2 cup water, and cover tightly with foil. Bake in preheated oven until warmed through, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

