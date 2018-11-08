Yemenite Short Ribs 

Whisk together salt, turmeric, black pepper, and cumin in a medium bowl until blended. Rub mixture evenly over short rib plates. Place rib plates, bone sides down, on a wire rack set inside a large rimmed baking sheet. Chill, uncovered, 8 hours or up to overnight. Remove short ribs, and let stand until ribs come to room temperature, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 250°F. Transfer short ribs on rack in baking sheet to preheated oven, and cook, uncovered, until meat is tender but not falling apart and a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion registers 190°F, 5 hours and 30 minutes to 6 hours and 30 minutes. (Alternatively, to test for doneness, use a paring knife to pierce the meat between the bones. There should be no resistance.) Remove ribs from oven, tent with aluminum foil, and let rest 30 minutes. Carve each rib plate into individual ribs, and serve with schug.