Yemeni Hot Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
12 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Eli Sussman
November 2014

Like many chefs, Eli Sussman enjoys making his own hot sauce. This jalapeño-cilantro version can run from mild to spicy depending on how hot the chiles are. Slideshow: Condiments

Ingredients

  • 6 jalapeños, seeded and chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus more for seasoning
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 bunches cilantro (about 4 ounces), leaves and stems coarsely chopped (3 cups lightly packed)
  • 1/2 tablespoon honey
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, pulse the jalapeños, garlic and lemon juice to mince. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Add the cilantro in batches and puree until incorporated and the sauce is thick but still pourable. Add the honey and puree until smooth. Season with salt and lemon juice.

Make Ahead

The hot sauce can be refrigerated for 1 week.

Serve With

Roasted vegetables.

