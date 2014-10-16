Yemeni Hot Sauce

© Christina Holmes
Like many chefs, Eli Sussman enjoys making his own hot sauce. This jalapeño-cilantro version can run from mild to spicy depending on how hot the chiles are. Slideshow: Condiments
In a food processor, pulse the jalapeños, garlic and lemon juice to mince. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Add the cilantro in batches and puree until incorporated and the sauce is thick but still pourable. Add the honey and puree until smooth. Season with salt and lemon juice.
The hot sauce can be refrigerated for 1 week.
Roasted vegetables.
