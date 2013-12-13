Yellow Squash with Wild Mushrooms
Emily Farris
October 2013

While this recipe calls for shiitake mushrooms, you can use any combination of wild mushrooms (oyster, chanterelle, porcini, crimini, etc.), and white button mushrooms will work fine in a pinch. Slideshow: Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 8 ounces shiitake mushrooms
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 3 medium yellow squash, sliced lengthwise paper-thin on a mandoline
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, melt the butter over moderately high heat. Add the mushrooms, garlic, and thyme, and cook until the mushrooms are browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Add the squash, salt and pepper and sauté for 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

