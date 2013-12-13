Yellow Squash with Wild Mushrooms

While this recipe calls for shiitake mushrooms, you can use any combination of wild mushrooms (oyster, chanterelle, porcini, crimini, etc.), and white button mushrooms will work fine in a pinch. Slideshow: Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large skillet, melt the butter over moderately high heat. Add the mushrooms, garlic, and thyme, and cook until the mushrooms are browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Add the squash, salt and pepper and sauté for 3 minutes. Serve immediately.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 4186
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5