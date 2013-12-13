Yellow Squash "Linguine" with Shrimp and Asparagus

When julienned on a mandoline, lightly sauteéd summer squash does a great job of imitating pasta, making a light, healthy, gluten-free dish when tossed in olive oil with shrimp and asparagus. Slideshow: Squash Recipes
In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over moderately high heat. Add shrimp and asparagus and cook until the shrimp is cooked through and the asparagus tender, about 4 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside.
In the same pan, add 1 tablespoon of oil and sauté the squash over moderately high heat for two minutes. Season with salt and pepper and toss with the shrimp and asparagus and serve.
Review Body: This was very simple to make and delicious. The only thing I did differently from the recipe is that I added the juice of one small lemon to the shrimp/asparagus. I will definitely make this again.
