Yellow Squash "Linguine" with Shrimp and Asparagus
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
November 2013

When julienned on a mandoline, lightly sauteéd summer squash does a great job of imitating pasta, making a light, healthy, gluten-free dish when tossed in olive oil with shrimp and asparagus. Slideshow: Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 pound asparagus, trimmed
  • 3 medium yellow squash, julienned on mandoline
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over moderately high heat. Add shrimp and asparagus and cook until the shrimp is cooked through and the asparagus tender, about 4 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Step 2    

In the same pan, add 1 tablespoon of oil and sauté the squash over moderately high heat for two minutes. Season with salt and pepper and toss with the shrimp and asparagus and serve.

