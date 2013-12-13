Yellow Squash all'Amatriciana with Pancetta and Spicy Tomato Sauce

All'Amatriciana, a spicy Italian pasta sauce, is traditionally made with guanciale, salt-cured pork jowl. Pancetta is much easier to find and is a fantastic substitute, while thinly sliced yellow squash is a wonderful gluten-free alternative to semolina noodles. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, sauté the diced pancetta over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and the fat rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, garlic and red pepper and sauté for 5 more minutes, until onions are soft and beginning to brown. Add the canned tomatoes with their juices, stir, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally for 40 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.
In a large skillet, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the squash and sauté for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add 2 cups of the Amatriciana sauce, toss, and serve.
Make Ahead
