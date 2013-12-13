Yellow Squash all'Amatriciana with Pancetta and Spicy Tomato Sauce
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
November 2013

All'Amatriciana, a spicy Italian pasta sauce, is traditionally made with guanciale, salt-cured pork jowl. Pancetta is much easier to find and is a fantastic substitute, while thinly sliced yellow squash is a wonderful gluten-free alternative to semolina noodles. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces pancetta, 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 small white onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 35-ounce can whole peeled Italian tomatoes with juices, crushed by hand
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 medium yellow squash, julienned on mandoline
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, sauté the diced pancetta over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and the fat rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, garlic and red pepper and sauté for 5 more minutes, until onions are soft and beginning to brown. Add the canned tomatoes with their juices, stir, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally for 40 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the squash and sauté for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add 2 cups of the Amatriciana sauce, toss, and serve.

Make Ahead

The Amatriciana sauce can be made up to two days ahead and refrigerated. Reheat the sauce before serving.

