Yellow Squash all'Amatriciana with Pancetta and Spicy Tomato Sauce

Step 1

In a large saucepan, sauté the diced pancetta over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and the fat rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, garlic and red pepper and sauté for 5 more minutes, until onions are soft and beginning to brown. Add the canned tomatoes with their juices, stir, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally for 40 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.