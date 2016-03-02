Yellow Lentil Dal with Tofu
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kay Chun
April 2016

F&W’s Kay Chun amps up her boldly spiced lentil dal with soft tofu, making it into a substantial meal. Slideshow: More Lentil Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 red onion, minced (1/3 cup)
  • 1/2 tomato, minced (1/3 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 cup yellow lentils
  • 12 ounces soft tofu, cubed
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, coriander and cumin and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the aromatics are golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lentils and 6 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer gently over moderately low heat until the lentils are tender and the dal is thickened, 30 minutes. Fold in the tofu and cook until warmed through. Garnish with cilantro and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Creamy, yellow apple–inflected California Chardonnay.

