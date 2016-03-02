Yellow Lentil Dal with Tofu

Step

In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, coriander and cumin and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the aromatics are golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lentils and 6 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer gently over moderately low heat until the lentils are tender and the dal is thickened, 30 minutes. Fold in the tofu and cook until warmed through. Garnish with cilantro and serve.