Yellow Lentil Dal with Tofu

F&W’s Kay Chun amps up her boldly spiced lentil dal with soft tofu, making it into a substantial meal. Slideshow: More Lentil Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, coriander and cumin and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the aromatics are golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lentils and 6 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer gently over moderately low heat until the lentils are tender and the dal is thickened, 30 minutes. Fold in the tofu and cook until warmed through. Garnish with cilantro and serve.
Review Body: This was very ok. I found 6 cups of water to be way too much, but I did use split lentils so maybe they don't soak up as much as regular lentils. If I tried it again, I would use 4 cups of water and increase the spices.
Review Body: 6 cups of water is way too much. I think you better follow the directions for the type/brand of lentils you have (i should have used 3 cups max). Can take more spices.
