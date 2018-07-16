Yelapa-Style Banana Pie (Pay de Plátano de Yelapa)

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk together flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl, and make a well in the center. Set aside.

Step 2 Combine butter, shortening, and 1/4 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high, stirring constantly, just until butter and shortening are melted, about 2 minutes. Bring to a gentle simmer, and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute. Pour butter mixture into well in center of flour mixture. Working quickly, use a rubber spatula to stir mixture until a shaggy dough forms. Transfer dough to a clean surface, and knead until smooth, about 1 minute.

Step 4 Place dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper, and roll into a 12-inch (1/4-inch-thick) circle. Remove top sheet of parchment; discard. Use bottom sheet of parchment to lift up dough circle, and carefully flip dough over into a 9 1/2-inch deep-dish pie plate. Remove and discard parchment. Patch tears in dough, if needed. Line pie dough with parchment, and fill with pie weights.

Step 5 Bake in preheated oven until crust is set, about 18 minutes. Remove pie weights and parchment, and continue baking, pricking crust with a fork to deflate bubbles if needed, until crust is lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Transfer piecrust to a wire rack to cool completely, about 45 minutes.

Step 6 Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Line piecrust with banana slices. Whisk eggs in a medium bowl until completely blended. Add milk, condensed milk, vanilla bean seeds, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; whisk until combined. Carefully pour milk mixture over bananas. Bake at 325°F until edges are set and center is slightly jiggly, 45 to 50 minutes. (Banana slices will rise to top during baking.) Transfer pie to a wire rack to cool.