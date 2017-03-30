Yakitori Morels with Fava Bean Hummus

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, soak the skewers in water. Spread the meyer lemon zest on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave at high in 2-minute bursts, until the zest is dehydrated but still plump, about 8 minutes total. Transfer to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.

Step 2 In a medium skillet, toast 1/2 cup of the white sesame seeds over moderately high heat until they begin to pop, about 1 minute; let cool. In a food processor, puree the sesame seeds with the sesame oil until smooth. Season the tahini with salt.

Step 3 Fill a small bowl with ice water. In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the fava beans until tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain and transfer to the ice water to cool, about 1 minute. Drain, then peel and discard the tough outer skins. In a food processor, pulse the beans with the tahini until chunky smooth. Season with salt.

Step 4 In the same skillet, toast the black sesame seeds with the remaining 1/2 cup of white sesame seeds over moderately high heat until they begin to pop, about 1 minute; let cool. In a mortar, pound the mixed sesame seeds with the dehydrated lemon zest, bonito, dulse and 2 teaspoons of salt until the furikake mix is finely ground.

Step 5 Preheat a grill or a grill pan. On pairs of parallel wooden skewers, alternate each morel with 2 fiddleheads, beginning and ending with a morel. Brush with grapeseed oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 3 minutes total. Transfer to a carving board and slide the vegetables off the skewers.