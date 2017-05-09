Wu-Tang Clams 

Chef Richard Blais says he has an affinity for ’90s hip-hop, which is why he chose to name his Chinese-style clams after the Wa-Tang Clan. Incorporating sesame oil, ginger, Chinese pork sausages and bok choy, this is the be-all, end-all of clam dishes. Slideshow: More Clam Recipes
How to Make It
In a large, deep pot, heat the oil. Add the scallions, garlic and ginger and cook over moderately high heat for 1 minute. Add the sausage and bok choy and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the wine, scraping up any browned bits, then add the clams and butter. Cover and cook until the clams open, 5 to 7 minutes; discard any clams that don’t open.
Add the cilantro, lemon juice, soy sauce and sambal to the pot and toss to combine. Serve immediately with crusty bread.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: mike_nyc
Review Body: What a great recipe! Couldn't find Chinese sausage so I used regular pork sausage and used 1tbs sambal oelek to replace the missing spice. Clams took longer than 7 minutes to open, so be prepared for a longer simmer or go with a higher heat.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-25