Wu-Tang Clams 

Step 1

In a large, deep pot, heat the oil. Add the scallions, garlic and ginger and cook over moderately high heat for 1 minute. Add the sausage and bok choy and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the wine, scraping up any browned bits, then add the clams and butter. Cover and cook until the clams open, 5 to 7 minutes; discard any clams that don’t open.