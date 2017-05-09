Wu-Tang Clams 
Chef Richard Blais says he has an affinity for ’90s hip-hop, which is why he chose to name his Chinese-style clams after the Wa-Tang Clan. Incorporating sesame oil, ginger, Chinese pork sausages and bok choy, this is the be-all, end-all of clam dishes. Slideshow: More Clam Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil 
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped peeled fresh ginger 
  • 2 Chinese pork sausage links (3 ounces) or pork sausage, chopped  
  • 1 pound baby bok choy, leaves separated 
  • 1/4 cup Chinese cooking wine or dry sherry 
  • 48 to 60 littleneck clams, scrubbed (5 to 6 pounds) 
  • 1 stick chilled unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces  
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce  
  • 2 teaspoons sambal oelek  
  • Crusty bread, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, deep pot, heat the oil. Add the scallions, garlic and ginger and cook over moderately high heat for 1 minute. Add the sausage and bok choy and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the wine, scraping up any browned bits, then add the clams and butter. Cover and cook until the clams open, 5 to 7 minutes; discard any clams that don’t open. 

Step 2    

Add the cilantro, lemon juice, soy sauce and sambal to the  pot and toss to combine. Serve immediately with crusty bread.  

